1938 and 2024: Whom do you stand with?

In 1938, it was dangerous to be a Jew anywhere in the world — especially Germany, where 60% of the Jewish people lived.

In 2024, it is dangerous to be a Jew anywhere in the world — especially Israel, where 74% live.

In 1938, most of the world hated Jews.

In 2024, most of the world hates Jews.

Nineteen thirty-eight was documented as the “Fateful Year” by the Nazis because it was the radicalization of the Germans policy on the Jewish people. The beginning of the extermination of the Jewish people. The Final Solution. Nazi propaganda was born and thrived, from youths to adults.

In 2024, we hear the words “From the River and to the Sea,” which are Hamas propaganda — a chant the Palestinians use to call for the extermination of the Jews. Hamas propaganda was born and thrives, indoctrination for youths and adults.

In 1938, the concept of Jewish ghettos was enacted — places where Jews were forced to reside under German captivity until their fate to live or die was decided.

In 2024, Jews have been taken into captivity as hostages until their fate to live or die is (and was) decided.

On October 5, 1938, Jewish passports were marked Jude (Jew in English).

The Palestinians chant “death to the Jews” — not to Israelis, but to Jews.

In 1938, other countries joined the Nazis in their plan to exterminate the Jewish people (the Axis Powers) — Nazi Germany, Italy, Japan. Other countries joined after 1938 — Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Finland, the Slovak Republic, Croatia, and Thailand. Poland surrendered to Germany. It also had the largest Jewish population in the world. The Netherlands also surrendered to Germany, and 85% of the Jews there were slaughtered.

In 2024, the overwhelming majority of the United Nations (193 countries) supports Hamas, who plans to exterminate the Jewish people as per its charter.

On Kristallnacht (the Night of Broken Glass, November 9–10, 1938), a planned attack on the Jewish people took place, of epic historic proportions.

October 7, 2024 was the biggest attack on the Jewish people since Nazi Germany. A planned attack on the Jewish people took place, of epic historic proportions.

In 1938, Franklin Roosevelt turned his back on the Jewish people making it nearly impossible for Jews to immigrate into the USA.

In 2024, Joe Biden has repeatedly turned his back on the Jewish people.

Kudos to Denmark, China, and the Philippines for being among the few that stood with the Jewish people and smuggled in Jews.

Whom do you stand with?

Image via Pxfuel.