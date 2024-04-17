Known wolves

“It needs to be said, and it needs to be said loudly, the FBI is the 2024 equivalent of the 1984 Soviet-era KGB, now FSB.” — Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse

American Thinker and The Conservative Treehouse share many of the same readers, so you may well be familiar with Sundance’s meticulous work over the years, documenting our known-knowns and our known-unknowns. He’s not much for the flights of fancy attendant to unknown-unknowns, so that’s a big part of what makes him such compelling reading. He’s a connect-the-dots man, and he’s done us all a great service rendering a big FBI picture in his April 16th column.

We are all likely familiar with every single one of these episodes, but seeing them collected in just a few paragraphs felt like compressing time in a hard knot in the pit of my stomach:

The FBI knew in advance of the Pulse Nightclub shooter (Omar Mateen) and were tipped off by the local sheriff. The FBI knew in advance of the San Bernardino Terrorists (Tashfeen Malik). The FBI knew in advance of the Boston Marathon Bombers (the Tsarnaev brothers) tipped off by Russians. The FBI knew in advance of the Parkland High School shooter (Nikolas Cruz). The FBI knew in advance of the Fort Hood shooter (Nidal Hasan), and the FBI knew in advance of Colorado grocery store shooter Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa. The FBI took no action.

Remember the U.S. gymnasts sexually assaulted by the team doctor? Those poor girls:

FBI agents facilitated [Larry] Nassar’s sex crimes by taking no action despite numerous witness statements to them. Worse yet, the FBI never reported the sexual assaults to local law enforcement… and to top it off, the rank and vile FBI agents lied during the investigation of their conduct, and the DOJ under AG Bill Barr, and now under AG Merrick Garland, refused to prosecute the FBI liars.

And those are just the incidents in which they didn’t act; one could very reasonably argue criminal negligence is in fact—passively—doing something, but that’s a discussion for a different day. What about the actions the bureau and its agents did—affirmatively—take? Crimes they initiated and or facilitated, through active malice and/or negligence?

The ISIS shooting in Garland, TX:

The case of the first recorded ISIS attack on U.S. soil was in Garland, Texas in 2015. The FBI not only knew the shooters (Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi) in advance, BUT the FBI ALSO took the shooters to the venue and were standing only a few yards away when Simpson and Soofi opened fire. Yes, you read that correctly – the FBI took the terrorists to the event and then watched it unfold.

Cesar Sayoc, the “MAGA bomber,” was “tricked into signing a confession for a crime he did not create.” From Sundance:

Remember, shortly before the 2018 mid-term election, when Ceasar Syoc [sic] – a man living in his van – was caught sending ‘energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction’...? [T]he child-like perpetrator t[old] a judge later that he was trying to walk back his guilty plea, because he was tricked into signing a confession for a crime he did not create.

More? 12 of the 18 Gretchen Whitmer “kidnappers” were Feebs.

January 6, 2021? “Clearly looking like an FBI inspired and coordinated effort.”

And for the Democrats-in-good-standing, friends-of-the-regime, Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz? Well, oops! Things just go missing, get erased, or otherwise vanish:

Notice I’ve set the issue of the disappearing Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner laptop –in the known custody of the FBI– over there in the corner, next to [the] missing investigation of the Awan brothers.

Then, of course, the big megillah: everything Trump. Spygate, launched in 2015, transmogrified, and… still ongoing. From the letter signed by 51 former spooks urging us to dismiss Hunter’s laptop as Russian disinformation, to today’s multi-jurisdiction lawfare. All of it, all of it, active malice involving the collusion of the DOJ/FBI from the lowliest field agent to the four attorneys general who’ve hall-monitored all of it.

There are no innocents here. There is no “rank and file” carve out.

As Senator Grassley wrote (brackets and emphasis mine):

‘If these [whistleblower] allegations [of corruption] are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are – and have been – institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law. Attorney General Garland and Director Wray, simply put, based on the allegations that I’ve received from numerous whistleblowers, you have systemic and existential problems within your agencies.’

And as Sundance summarized (brackets mine):

The FBI is not a law enforcement or investigative division of the U.S. Department of Justice [anymore]. The FBI is a political weapon of a larger [Democrat Deep State] institution that is now focused almost entirely toward supporting a radical communist agenda to destroy civil society in the United States.

The entire analysis is well worth your time and full understanding that the wolves are known alright; they are operating under the color of law, with active malice, and a hungry eye for “domestic enemies” who look remarkably like you and me.

Image: Public domain.