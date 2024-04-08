The road not taken

Despite the constant harangues from the Democratic Party that the standard bearer of the Republican Party is a “threat to democracy,” the election this November is a really a choice between two radically divergent visions of America -- when all is said and done, it is really that simple. A Republican Chief Executive will enable America to continue as the standard bearer and economic powerhouse of the Free World, while a Democratic Chief Executive will ensure under the guise of globalism that America will decline in order to comply with those who seek not to create new wealth and prosperity but rather to redistribute the hard-won fruits of American free enterprise.

I shake my head very time I hear from those Democrats who say my political party is a “threat to democracy” when their political party has a proven track record and continues to this day to abuse power. The Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of the Tea Party and other conservative organizations; the “Russia Collusion” that never was, the suppression of the Hunter Biden Laptop story by Big Tech and subsequent claims by former Democratic Intelligence Officials that the laptop was “Russian Disinformation,” the obvious two-tiered system of justice regarding the handling of classified information by former and current Chief Executives, and the list goes on and on.

The Democratic Party continues to push for a bigger and all-encompassing federal government and with it more radical forms of identity politics. Its ideology continues to divide Americans into narrow group identities, feeding on their grievances (perceived or actual) and exacerbates divisions among Americans. An America that once proudly proclaimed “E pluribus unum” is now a nation fractured and divided where the Chief Executive who ran on a platform to unite the country soon after election openly scorned half of its electorate. We are a nation once based on individual merit and but now considers any difference in outcome, any form of inequality, to be based on systemic racism or sexism.

Many Democrats now hold our most important constitutional principles such as free speech and right of assembly as illegitimate. One only has to look at its recent support by Democrats of Hamas to see that many in the party are now anti-Semitic. Its suppression of third-party candidates to be seen as perceived threat to the parties hold on to power justifies the means. The Democratic Party has drifted toward a bigger government. More radical forms of identity politics continues unabated as the party continues to be out of touch with the majority of Americans.

Yes, at the end of the day this November we, like Robert Frost, will face two divergent roads -- one leads to continued economic growth and prosperity and one leads to economic decline and decay. Despite the constant harangue of my road being a “threat to democracy” I plan to take it as the road less traveled knowing it will make all the difference. I suggest you do the same.

