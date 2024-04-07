Yellow star? Biden plans to soecially label goods produced by Jewish settlements in West Bank

Has Joe Biden and his administration gone completely Nazi?

In his quest to punish Israel for attempting to defeat Hamas, his administration has cooked up this vile act redolent of the Third Reich, according to The Financial Times:



The Biden administration is drawing up plans to require goods produced in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank to be clearly labelled as coming from there, according to US officials, another sign of White House unhappiness with the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The final go-ahead for the move, and its timing, have not been decided but it is intended to increase pressure on Israel over rising settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and comes amid US frustration with the Jewish state’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

What violence? If there were any, we would have heard about it, unceasingly. This goes into the same barrel of monkeys as Biden's lunatic obsession with placing Jewish settlers on the terrorism list, while ignoring much of anything that Hamas does, coming at a particularly bad time, right when Hamas enacted a terror attack on Jewish soil that's killed 1,200 people and been compared to 9/11.

What's more, what exactly do Jewish-produced strawberries, avocados, and other produce brought to market based on Israelis making the desert bloom have to do with Biden's political vendettas with Netanyahu that they should require a special label, as if they had cooties?

And why is the government doing this at all? Normally, labels are placed on produce and the like to give information. What kind of information to they feel the urgent need to convey, and to whom?

Why this special little union label, as if to warn off lefty purchasers that this merchandise touched by Jews is contaminated? Who else do they do this to? Will they use a yellow star, like Hitler did?

We know the Bidenites want to "punish" Israel, but this is utterly vile, redolent of the Nazi order to force Jews to wear yellow stars in countries such as Denmark during World War II.

Sure, they can claim it's optics, but optics are all they care about and this sends a very bad message.

Republicans and all people of goodwill need to shut this creeping Naziism down now.

