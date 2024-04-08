Hamas appears to get everything it wants

These are tough times to be Jewish. In Israel, in America -- there are no safe havens.



Please, don’t use the excuse it was Israel’s response to the Hamas massacres on Oct. 7, 2023, that shocked the senses of fair-minded peoples everywhere. That's because the anti-Semitic protests started on Oct. 8, 2023 -- before Israel had even caught its breath as to the atrocities perpetrated on its people, and before their response was even implemented.



The wounds Hamas has inflicted on Israel and world Jewery are incalculable. Israel is now a country divided. It is divided between half the Israelis who believe the war must end immediately in the hopes that the remaining hostages will immediately be released. And it is divided by the other half of the population that doesn’t know how many of the remaining hostages are even alive, and who believe that the country cannot be guided by their plight.



The country is beset not only with ugly protests, but the situation has bitterly pitted Israeli against Israeli.



Ironically, it doesn’t even appear to be in Israel’s control regarding the release of the hostages. Hamas’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, who is purportedly personally holed up with the remaining captives, has just stated that he has no interest in holding discussions regarding the release of the hostages, as he sees no benefit to Hamas.



Israeli protestors, tens of thousands of them, accuse their leader, Bibi Netanyahu, of continuing the war to stay in power -- and/or to stall his personal prosecution. Others feel the war is necessary to defeat Hamas once and for all in order to prevent further attacks.



In the United States, from the outset, the fallout has been horrendous. Anti-Semitism never before seen in the United States screamed out from the universities and the press.

Jewish college students have been bullied, threatened and even occasionally roughed up. Jewish establishments and houses of worship have experienced hateful graffiti on their signage and doors; police presences and beefed up security now surround all synagogues that can afford them.

Random disruptive pro-Palestinian protests have filled America’s streets, bridges, shopping malls, and educational events, and have deliberately and unpredictably, disrupted business relationships and worship services alike.



The special relationship historically held between the United States and Israel now appears, if not irrevocably broken, hanging by a thread.



Democrat President Biden, who initially stood with Israel, has incrementally used every excuse possible to limit Israel’s ability to wage a responsive war and has now demanded an outright ceasefire, warning that no additional U.S. aid will be granted to Israel if she doesn’t immediately call a ceasefire.



Consequently, Israel has withdrawn all but one of its battalions from Gaza, while concomitantly enduring rocket attacks from the North. Some Israelis believe that Biden has saved the Jewish state. Future events will determine the wisdom of this ceasefire.



But, we are now living in a world where evil is called good, and good is called evil.

Image: Fars Media Corporation, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 4.0 DEED