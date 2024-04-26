The Left’s panicky Tantrump

With each passing day, the Left’s Tasmanian Devil hysteria about Donald Trump’s still-thriving candidacy grows. It’s now a full-blown tantrum. So far, the Democrats, Marxists, communists, and Department of Justice have conjured and exhumed every conceivable legal but laughable machination to kill Trump’s chances of not only winning in November, but of surviving the campaign at all.

Every stop is being pulled out to stop the increasingly popular Trump. Obscure laws, old prohibitions, legal creativity, and silliness are being used to make certain that Trump not only doesn’t win, but doesn’t run. He is their Kryptonite and with each attack against him, he seems to grow in size and power. Traditional Democrats such as blacks and Hispanics, and now even many women, are finding safety and prosperity in Trump’s Republican policies, almost as though they never knew what their own Democrat party’s policies have been all these years. Dawn is breaking.

Make no mistake: Trump will not see the inside of the White House ever again if the corrupt and weakened-by-cowardice-and-graft Congress and DOJ get their way. Hillary has already declared — in her addled and hateful state of decrepitude — that if elected, Trump will destroy America. Trump is too late for that: Democrats and their perverse totalitarian speech policies and cultural nose-ring deviancies have already done that job. What remains is how to put those grand mal mistakes back in the bottle, if possible.

Democrats have conjured up crimes that Trump supposedly committed. He didn’t. They have pulled out people like Old Serpent-head (James Carville) to sound the alarms against Trump. They have shot Biden through with uppers, then shoved him in front of cameras to sound the teleprompter’s alarm about Trump’s imagined dangerousness.

But something is happening: Blacks and Hispanics and women are finally beginning to understand Trumponomics because their household and other bills have almost doubled (or more) under Biden. They have suddenly realized that for decades they have been treated like mushrooms by the Democrat Party — kept in the dark and fed bull____. The great awakening of the Democrat rank-and-file is happening and the DOJ is majorly cheesed off. Even political opportunists like Bill Maher are calling out cultural rot promoted and embraced by the radical Left. (He will still vote Democrat, though, so he’s not really honest about his alleged chagrin.)

The American public is now seeing what happens when evil is permitted to roam free in the land. They are scared.

Too many incidents since Biden’s “win” in 2020 are now birthing their ungrateful offspring: No more energy independence, high gas prices, very high food prices, men supposedly becoming women, DEI incompetence everywhere, airplanes that come apart in flight, saber-rattling in the Middle East with Iran threatening Israel AND America with nukes, medical schools hiring based on race, our open border where terrorists come in without being stopped, tens of thousands of new IRS agents, rampant crime in the cities and suburbs, rape, murder, increased taxes, anti-Semitism, no jail-time for criminals, racial hatred, and a reduced standing in the world have all come together to paint a dark and hopeless mural for honest, decent, hardworking people who just want to be left alone to raise their families without government interference and without them having to watch their every word.

The Left’s nocturnal dreams will all come true if Biden is reelected. So far, only most of them have. Trump can stop that in its tracks and reverse it, so Trump must be stopped.

Where the Left’s Tantrump goes toward keeping Trump off the ballot in November is anyone’s guess. But because I am anyone, I will venture a guess: Donald J. Trump, because he is now viewed as our underdog, persecuted David to the communist Goliath, will be back in the White House come January. And the gates of hell will not prevail against him.

Image: Public domain.