Anybody notice how many hardhats are rallying around Trump in New York?

In the midst of trials, President Trump is campaigning, for president.

That's not how his legal persecutors planned it. Their idea with their their rushed and perfectly timed prosecutions has always been to keep President Trump tied up and court and unable to campaign.

But that doesn't stop President Trump. Since he can't go anywhere while the trial is on, he's campaigning where he is, in deep blue New York City, making lemonade out of a load of very sour lemons.

And the results are shocking:

Leftists go nuts when they see this, but the fact is Donald J Trump is the most loved President in our lifetime 👇



pic.twitter.com/L9TLO22yKR — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) April 26, 2024

Donald Trump meets with construction workers who broke into chants of ‘USA!’ before ‘hush money’ trial https://t.co/cVxrQfBpxt pic.twitter.com/WtgALYpW1r — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

Donald Trump meets with construction workers who broke into chants of ‘USA!’ before ‘hush money’ trial https://t.co/cVxrQfBpxt pic.twitter.com/WtgALYpW1r — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

NY Union Leader: We're Changing Side.



Remarkable quotes from the Liberal Mecca known as New York City



Great Video by NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/ilLOnCoFF9 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 26, 2024

Look at those hardhats. Those are working people, normal voters, the kind of people the left claims to champion.

With far-left pro-Hamas protestors overrunning big campuses in New York like Columbia University and New York University also going on now in New York, those workers greeting Trump draws a weird deja vu feeling of the Hard Hat Riots of 1970, which spontaneously emerged to everyone's surprise in the wake of the far-left lunacy engulfing, yes, Columbia University, in those years earlier. The working men were sick of it, and rallied hard around Richard Nixon. Now the same damn thing is happening in New York, this time with the same stupid protestors running circles around their university and attacking the very idea of a Liberal (in the classical sense) education, while bloodthirsty prosecutors and judges attempt to destroy Trump legally, rendering him a victim. Now he's ramming a fist down that alligator's mouth and if he takes New York in November, it will be the greatest self-own comeuppance ever seen in American politics, all completely preventable from their point of view, but put into place by their own rage.

Chris Queen at PJMedia noticed the curious make-do quality of Trump's campaign:

Trump couldn't attend the SCOTUS arguments since Judge Juan Merchan is keeping him on a tight leash in New York City, but that's not stopping him from improvising some campaign appearances. Victoria told us about it: Trump asked for the day off from the New York City trial of the incomprehensible bookkeeping case to attend the argument but was in effect ordered to sit down and shut up by the judge, who said his court was a "very big deal" too. So, because he couldn't go to watch the oral arguments in D.C., Trump did what came naturally: he campaigned. Before he went into the courthouse, he stopped to talk to construction workers and onlookers on the streets of New York. He signed hats and heard the crowd shout, "We love Trump!" and "USA! USA!"

Unable to go to places like Iowa, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida or Tennessee, where many Trump voters are, he's planning to go big in New York:

While he's in the Big Apple, Trump wants to create a rally to top all rallies, as Victoria explained: Trump said he's ironing out details for the Madison Square Garden rally, though MSG reported they have not inked a deal as of yet. It's fair to say that you shouldn't bet against him, however. Nor should you dismiss his desire to stick his finger in the eye of official New York, whose governor has told conservatives to leave and admitted that the lawsuits against him are unique to him, and players at all state, borough, and city judicial levels are arrayed against all things Trump.

Even the New York Times is noticing that the courtroom persecutions are backfiring. In an op-ed written by a former operative of George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, and probable #neverTrump, he warned Democrats they were showing off Trump to voters to his best advantage:

The Manhattan courtroom will be the setting for Mr. Trump to play the role of a familiar American archetype: the wronged man seeking justice from corrupt, powerful forces. The former president is good in this role, and that’s no small thing. Presidential campaigns pay a great deal of attention to scheduling — where, when and how many events should a candidate do on any given day. But here’s the most important element of scheduling: putting a candidate in a setting that gives them a chance to excel. ... Mr. Trump loves big rallies. He feeds off the crowd like a vampire at a blood bank. But his act is getting a little old. ... the trial gives Mr. Trump the benefits of renewed interest from voters and the media with no burden on his team to increase campaigning or produce a newsworthy event. I feel like I have spent half my life in campaign headquarters, staring at a map and a calendar. The map is always too large, and the calendar too short. Time is the one resource allocated to campaigns in exactly the same amounts. But there’s a dirty little secret to presidential campaigns: Where you campaign may be of little consequence. A courthouse could be as valuable as the swingiest swing district in the swingiest swing state.

Seems it's getting obvious to everyone that Trump could put even New York into play, as well as all the states he wanted to campaign in.

If that happens, it will be Democrats' own fault. The intriguing thing is, they can't stop it. They can only sit by, paralyzed by their own venom as working Americans rally around Trump. That's coverage they don't want and there's not a thing they can do about it.

Image: Twitter video screen shot