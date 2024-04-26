An evening among the Kool-aid drinkers

Last Monday night, 22nd of April, I attended a Passover seder at my friend J's house. Most of the guests, along with J and her husband, are liberal reform Jews. I learned some interesting things I did not know towards the end of the evening. The political conversation began as the members debated a recent 11% property tax increase for the Town of Amherst, an upscale suburb of Buffalo.

1. The reason for the border crisis is because the House did not pass the RINO/Dem immigration bill, giving Biden the power to regulate and close the southern border. Trump had no power over the border and did as bad, or worse a job as Biden.

2. The main reason to hate Trump, apart from him being a crook and a scallywag, is his abortion policies -- taking away Roe v Wade. That issue, "trumps" all others.

3. During the arguments about the 11% increase, crazy ideas were proposed to try to justify the highway robbery -- they all knew it was wrong, but since the town supervisor, a Dem, proposed it, everybody seemed locked in pretzels trying to justify the mugging. In East Amherst, 10K or more is the average property tax, so 11% is a huge increase. I think my hosts, J and her husband, pay closer to 15K already.

4. When I meekly mentioned Oct 7th, all agreed that that was bad, but not a soul added any further comment, they seemed relieved to move back to more Trump Derangement Syndrome arguments.

5. I also learned that the present economy is great, in fact, better than any years during the Trump administration. And that everyone at the seder is better off than during Trump's time.

Evan Sayet might describe the evening as a perfect example of his theory that the Left is always wrong, in fact, 180 degrees opposite from the truth. It was as though instead of Elijah being welcomed to the seder, we got Rod Serling instead.

As the great Milton Himmelfarb opined, some 60 years ago, "Reform Jews earn like Episcopalians and vote like Puerto Ricans."

