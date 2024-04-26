The genocidal impulse behind the antisemitic campus protests

For years, leftists have been insisting that they’re not antisemitic. They’re just anti-Zionist. Their animosity toward the world’s only Jewish state (which exists in a vast sea of Muslim nations) has nothing to do with its being, you know, Jewish. That’s purely coincidental. However, as the Soros-funded campus marches* and occupations heat up, it’s become extremely clear that the impulse behind the protests is both antisemitic and genocidal.

One of the early signs of the genocidal impulse was this woman asking that the Jews protesting behind her get murdered by Hamas terrorists:

Someone sent me this from Columbia tonight. Some Jewish students were holding Israeli and American flags so this girl stood in front of them with the below sign.



Al-Qasam is the Hamas military wing.



They are openly pro-Hamas and threatening fellow students. pic.twitter.com/Eo5BaA7h70 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2024

On George Washington University’s campus, one of the protesters was even more open about his goal, carrying a sign that read “Final Solution.”

Sent from @GWtweets: a man at the encampment carrying a sign that says “Final Solution” pic.twitter.com/XTyaamsN4D — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 25, 2024

There was also a “peaceful” protester who openly threatened to kill a pro-Israel protester (a threat included throwing in an anti-gay insult, which is a tip-off about Hamas supporters’ real feelings about the LGBTQ+ crowd):

WATCH: Anti-Israel agitator threatens a pro-Israel protester outside of Columbia University before NYPD steps in.



“I’ll kill your ass, you’re a white f*ggot!”



I captured this on the scene for @realDailyWire pic.twitter.com/OSpDkDVoqp — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) April 26, 2024

However, the most openly Hitler-esque rant came from Khymani James. He’s not just any old protester. Instead, “he/she/they” is one of the leaders of the Columbia University pro-Hamas protests.**

In the video, James offered several pearls of antisemitic wisdom, all of which are in the short compilation, below. They include his saying, “Zionists don’t deserve to live,” “be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists,” and “yes, I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for these people to die.” It’s clear that when he says “Zionists,” he means Israelis and other Jews:

Meet Khymani James, a student leader of Columbia University’s anti-Israel Gaza Solidarity Encampment who openly states that "Zionists don’t deserve to live"



He made the comments during a meeting with the school that he live-streamed.



We put together the highlights: pic.twitter.com/JFlxnRkNC2 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 25, 2024

If you’re interested, here’s the full video:

Here is the full Khymani James live-stream that includes his disciplinary meeting with Columbia University over making threatening social media posts.



I saved you all the first 30 minutes where he rants with a friend and started with the school meeting. pic.twitter.com/DfN6mKdlbm — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 26, 2024

Perhaps you’ve wondered where the “everybody is a Nazi” rhetoric constantly emanating from the left was going to end up. Well, now you know: If you’re a Nazi, he gets to kill you. And do remember that while James is only speaking about Jews right now when you’re a leftist, there are other Nazis, namely, MAGA supporters, conservatives, and Republicans. In James’s world, it’s always open season on all of us.

Once the video went viral, James felt obligated to issue an “apology.”

Read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/0u6mwycAYS — Khymani James (@KhymaniJames) April 26, 2024

That is an amazing document. Although James starts by admitting he was “wrong,” he then explains that he wasn’t wrong at all. Instead, he was the victim, targeted because of his sexuality, while Zionism is a genocidal ideology that is killing all the Palestinian people. That is, he pretty much stands by his claim that Israelis and Jews are Nazis. And, as he made plain, Nazis need to die...

Whether or not one likes Gone With The Wind (I happen to consider it an extraordinary novel), there’s one line that always stands out. It happens when Scarlet is weeping because her misguided conduct led to a botched raid that killed her first husband’s death. Rhett fully understands what the pretty sociopath is really thinking. “You are in the exact position of a thief who’s been caught red handed and isn’t sorry he stole but is terribly, terribly sorry he’s going to jail.” That is James in a nutshell.

What’s happening now doesn’t surprise me. I’ve been watching this upswing in antisemitism for almost thirty years. What does surprise me is that the whole movement has finally decided to cast off any pretense.

We’re seeing very clearly that this is not about the poor Palestinians, the rights of indigenous people, colonialism, or anything else. Instead, this is the oldest hatred once again revealing itself.

And while it’s deeply disturbing to see, I hope that there are enough decent Americans to pull back from the abyss and to reject the same madness that drove WWII, led to the deaths of 40,000,000 people, including 6,000,000 Jews, and left much of Europe in ruins. No good can come of antisemitism run amok.

*It’s ironic, of course, that someone of Jewish descent is funding all of this. However, it’s important to remember that George Soros’s only tie to Judaism is genetic. This is a man who cares nothing for his Jewish heritage or for the Torah. He is guided by a peculiarly malevolent combination of Marxist atheism and nihilism.

But what can you expect from a man who looks back fondly on his years aiding the Nazis as they persecuted Jews? I don’t know whether he was a sociopath before that experience, but he certainly was one after that experience.

**And yes, it’s another irony that the leader of these protests is, by virtue of his sexual confusion, someone who would be thrown from a rooftop within minutes of setting foot in Gaza. His cognitive dissonance highlights the ignorance that lurks behind most of these protesters’ beliefs.

