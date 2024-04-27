Tulsi Gabbard tells hard truths

“The world is closer to a nuclear holocaust than at any time in our history.”

Former Democrat congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is not shy about why she left the party she identified with for decades. It has become intolerant, anti-Christian, antisemitic, and totalitarian as it has become woke, she says. It is no longer the party of the common American, or even of American values. In fact, she writes, it no longer even cares about American lives.

She opens chapter five of For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind with the sentence above and doesn’t stop there. A sentence later, she’s laying blame squarely at the feet of a specific Democrat icon: Hillary Clinton.

Clinton is but one of many Democrat elites Gabbard accuses of doing everything possible to secure and grow her own power and wealth, with no regard for the consequences to America or the world.

It’s a bold move, but Gabbard is a bold leader.

Clinton, she writes, has poured gasoline on the fire of our New Cold War with Russia, chiefly by claiming that Donald Trump is somehow a Russian asset.

It was Clinton and her campaign who in fact made up the Steele Dossier and instigated the entire Russiagate hoax as a means of first destroying Trump’s campaign and then destroying his presidency — never mind the cost to America at home or its standing in the world.

At home, America has never been more divided since the Civil War than it is now. Clinton’s machinations are in no small part to blame for that. Abroad, America faces the twin nuclear threat of China and Russia, plus Iran and its proxies across the Middle East and — thanks to a border the Democrat elite have intentionally left wide open — probably within the United States as well.

The old Democrat party, at least after Woodrow Wilson, would have had nothing to do with any of this. It would have protected the border to protect American workers and jobs and our national security. It would never have used foreign policy as a wedge in such a blatantly dishonest, even criminal, way against another American.

But Gabbard writes that the old Democrat party is dead. It has been replaced by a woke, elitist party that is all too happy to stir up division at home and weaken America abroad.

Gabbard is something rare in American politics: a real leader with courage and vision. This is why she left the Democrats for good and urges others to do the same. It’s no longer a party with its eye on the ball of any threat our nation faces.

North Korea? China? Russia? Islamic jihadism?

Not one of these threats or countless others have been effectively addressed by the current Democrat administration. Instead, Gabbard writes in For Love of Country, the Democrats are too busy demonizing their fellow Americans. President Biden consistently and inaccurately portrays Americans who disagree with him as grave threats while he unfreezes billions of dollars for the radical and hostile regime in Iran. Within months of that move, Iranian proxies Hamas attack Israel with the most vicious and inhumane assault in that nation’s history. Biden’s response has been to try to play both sides and scold Israel at every opportunity.

What’s going? With all of these threats rising, why haven’t the elites done anything to protect Americans?

“They don’t care about us,” Gabbard writes.

It’s nearly impossible to devise an argument against those simple words.

Because they don’t care, they lie to us, she says. Democrat elites lie to us. Republican elites lie to us. Media elites lie to us.

These are sobering, even shocking, claims. But look around.

The dollars you made yesterday are worth less today. The city you live in and may love is suffering a growing crime crisis. Nuclear-armed powers China and Russia are clearly marching toward their ambitions, and America has been enfeebled.

What are our elites doing about it? Do their actions help or hurt America in the long run? And what are their intentions?

“They don’t care about us.”

Gabbard’s book is a scintillating must-read if you want to understand the times we live in. It’s brilliant, timely, thought-provoking, even shocking at times.

Tulsi Gabbard was there in the halls of power. She is there among the rest of us, the non-elite workaday Americans just trying to get by and do right by our families, our communities, and our country.

Gabbard has thrown down the gauntlet against the elites in media and both parties who connive against the American dream every day. She is sounding the alarm against her former party — the Democrats — for becoming a threat to America just as our country faces existential threats like never before.

The question is, is anyone listening?

Rick Amato is a former financial adviser for Merrill Lynch and founded the Amato Wealth Management Group. He is currently the host of Politics and Profits with Rick Amato. Find out more at YourAmericaTV.com.

