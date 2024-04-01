The catastrophic destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore provides an apt metaphor for America. The wrecked bridge will cripple commerce and supply channels up and down the east coast and will cause similar chaos extending into the Midwest. Biden says he will have the government pay for all the necessary repairs, which currently appear to be about 1.5 billion dollars.

Really?

And from where will this money come? Why, like always, the government will just rev up the printing presses and, alacazam, the money appears.

This is not a unique approach to the Democrats. For decades, Republicans and Democrats alike have spent and spent without real concern for the consequences. Just count the past Continuing Resolutions arrogantly feigning fiscal control. Obama did it; both Bushes did it, Trump did it; and Let's Go Brandon has set a new standard for running deficits.

And now we sit at 34 trillion dollars of debt. Within a year we will be staring 35 trillion dollars right in the face. Our fiscally foolish leaders in Washington, D.C. claim to be reducing the deficit. Hogwash. By what twisted accounting method do they claim such folly.

Each exercise at fiscal restraint simply "kicks the can down the road." Like the suicidal man who jumps from the 100th floor and is asked, as he passes the 50th floor," How is it going?" He replies, "So far so good!"

America, wake up! Like the FSK Bridge, our bridge to the future is out. Soon the interest on the debt will be the largest expenditure in the Federal budget. Not long thereafter, those interest payments will consume the budget.

Yes, the "bridge is out" for America. Yet we blindly drive on.

The FSK Bridge is simply a metaphor for us all.

Image: Fvasconcellos