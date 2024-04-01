Joe Catholic strikes again

Did you think that someone was pulling your leg when you heard this? Early April Fool’s Day joke? I did and had to confirm it several times.

This is what I mean:

President Joe Biden was slammed on social media Saturday after marking Easter Sunday, the most solemn Christian holiday, as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ Prominent Christians, politicians, and commenters flooded social media platforms with criticism after the announcement from the White House. While March 31 has been designated to honor the transgender movement since Biden took office, this year it falls on Easter Sunday, one of the most important days for Christians, as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. "On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives," a statement released by the White House read. "Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back," it continued. "NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility."

You have their back on Easter Sunday, don’t you Joe?

I mean, you couldn't wait another week or pick another day to show that you have their back.

I guess not. It must be urgent! More urgent than Easter.

Maybe "He is Risen" is now a partisan political statement? No Latin please!