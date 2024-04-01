Swastikas at pro-Hamas rally upset a Jewish woman, local Bobby tells her that the symbol needs to be ‘taken into context’

“I don’t have an in-depth knowledge of signs and symbols,” said the London police officer when asked to explain by an upset Jewish woman how a swastika at a pro-Hamas rally wasn’t anti-Semitic.

Plausible deniability? More like implausible deniability. Does he really think that was a reasonable retort?

On Saturday, pro-Hamas protesters marched across London demanding that Israel cease its military operations in Gaza, as well as offer statehood for a sovereign “Palestine.” Naturally, these marchers brought along signs and flags emblazoned with… swastikas, because as everyone understands, anti-Semitism and Jew erasure underpin the “Palestine” statehood movement. (Quick note: I will always call these sorts of people “pro-Hamas” instead of “pro-Palestine” because while they may in fact believe a “Palestinian” state ought to exist, they’re going about it in a terroristic way, failing to denounce legitimate terrorism against innocent civilians.)

When a Jewish woman observing the protest complained to local police officers about the overt threat, she received pushback; the spectating bobbies told her that the swastika “on its own” isn’t a negative symbol, and that everything “needs to be taken in context” if it’s to be properly understood and evaluated. Here’s a video clip of the exchange, shared to X:

When the @metpoliceuk refuse to arrest Hamas supporters with a swastika sign today in London one officer told a girl that swastikas disturbing public order “depends on context”



If you’re holding a sign with a swastika at an anti-Israel march — this is blatantly antisemitic. Come… pic.twitter.com/MjDNnHomnv — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 30, 2024

Now of course, this Jewish woman was taking the swastika into context… which is why she was so upset. These people weren’t displaying the swastika at some Indian heritage festival (scholars largely agree that the swastika originated from the Sanskrit language), and they weren’t hosting some hieroglyphics seminar (the swastika has also been uncovered in ancient Egyptian ruins); they were parading it around while celebrating the slaughter of Jewish civilians, because it’s “justice” and “retribution” for the “genocidal” actions of Israel, and while simultaneously waving “Palestinian” flags. The “Palestinians” are the very people who elected Hamas to govern in the first place, and are apparently increasingly supportive of Hamas; this poll result was from two months after the October 7th attack, via AP:

A wartime opinion poll among Palestinians published Wednesday shows a rise in support for Hamas, which appears to have ticked up even in the devastated Gaza Strip, and an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign.

Furthermore, you’d think that if the “Palestinians” were really all just civilians who are as victimized by the Hamas terrorists as the Israelis, the former would help rout the latter out; alas, they do not.

Democrat John Fetterman even made an astute observation, noting that the men of Hamas are “too cowardly and unable” to wage war like civilized men so instead, they targeted the only people against whom they could actually “win” (i.e. women, children, the elderly).

Too cowardly and unable to engage in conventional warfare, Hamas relies on killing, raping, mutilating, and abducting civilians. Senior Hamas leaders must be brought to justice or eliminated.



Bring every hostage back home. NOW. pic.twitter.com/Q338BqeBdk — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 16, 2024

As people chimed in, they rightly identified that the interaction between the police officers and the young Jewish woman was an “indictment” of London’s Metropolitan Police force, calling the “gobsmacking.”

Now, if for some reason the law enforcement route doesn’t pan out for these particular gentlemen, I’ve got a job lead: Ivy League university president. (The only factors working against them are their biological sex and skin color, maybe their sexual orientation too.)

Image from X.