Republican conventioneers, beware!

Twenty twenty-four has been, so far, a year of discontent, protests, and occupations. With the Republican and Democrat National Conventions held in Milwaukee and Chicago, respectively, this summer, you can bet the forecast is going to be very, very hot (and not just because of the season).

The Democrats will have their share of protesters but have the benefit of being on home turf. Chicago is the stereotypical blue city in a blue state.

The Republicans, however, are in enemy territory. Milwaukee is a city run by Democrats in a state whose Supreme Court recently became majority left-wing.

So what, you say? Wisconsin is supposed to be a purple state. Well, not in Milwaukee, it isn’t.

The venue is the Fiserv Forum. That’s not the problem. The issue is where the many thousands of protesters will be accommodated. It’s a city park known as Pere Marquette that’s less than a quarter-mile from the convention venue. Many Republican delegates will have to negotiate the route to get to the Forum.

Mr. Todd Seggerda of the party’s legal department has taken notice, sending a letter to the Secret Service asking for relief. According to the Washington Post, the city’s decision to put the demonstrators that close is “dangerous because thousands of convention attendees will be forced to walk by the park en route to the festivities. This will force thousands of peaceful attendees and demonstrators, who may otherwise choose to avoid or limit direct, proximate engagement with one another, to be in extremely close, consistent, and unavoidable proximity.”

Sounds like a recipe for disaster to me, but what does the Secret Service have to do with this? If the Secret Service chooses to include the park in its “security perimeter.” Milwaukee would have to choose a difference place for the protesters to gather. An anonymous source indicates that the Republican National Committee prefers another city park across the river from the Fiserv Forum.

So far, Joe Biden’s Secret Service haven’t answered the concerns of the RNC, nor are they likely to in the near future. Face it: they’re not going to fight fellow Democrats just to save a few Republicans. Undaunted, the RNC is demanding a meeting to discuss safety concerns.

Is the RNC making a mountain out of a molehill? Not in Milwaukee, which guarantees demonstrators a podium, a stage, and audio technology to make noise likely audible in the nearby Forum. Want to speak there? Want to have a parade? Just fill out this application.

Perhaps it would be wise for some Republicans to apply for a speaker’s spot to make sure things are fair and balanced. Given the current atmosphere, however, I’d suggest going in a group for safety purposes.

Republicans running the gauntlet in Milwaukee has the feel of something that can get nasty, and quick. Let’s hope the Secret Service change their security perimeter to permit undisturbed movement of attendees this summer. If not, they’ll have to own the consequences.

Public Domain Pictures.

" captext="Public Domain Pictures" src="https://images.americanthinker.com/imported/2024-01/251688_640.jpeg" />

Image via Public Domain Pictures.