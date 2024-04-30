Tulsi Gabbard: Why it's time to leave the Democrat party behind

Have you noticed the recent trend of true liberals leaving the left? You’ll see it on Substack and other places. People you would normally consider to be on the “left” side of the political spectrum have shifted, in a relative sense, toward the pro-freedom side.

It’s a case of the fringe far left leaving everyone else behind, as epitomized in the Elon Musk meme, which showed him in the same place on the political spectrum. At the same time, the insane leftists moved off the scale.

The party that at least used to pretend to care about the middle class, fundamental freedoms, and individual rights has become the party of wealth redistribution — to the leftist ruling class — the destruction of the country, marching toward war, and rampant corruption. Sadly enough, the Republicans are only marginally better, but were they to take advantage of the candidacy of President Trump instead of shying away from it like the Gutless Old Party, then we could succeed in blowing the “Democratic” party out of the water — for good.

Tulsi Gabbard is one of the more prominent examples, but there are many others of varying stature. Her short video and voice-over make the case for leaving the Democratic Party:

I was drawn to the ideals of a big tent inclusive Democratic party that stood up for working men and women, that stood up for the little guy. I can no longer remain in today's Democratic party. It's now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of War mongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide Us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism. Who actively work to undermine our god-given freedoms enshrined in our constitution who demonize the police who protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans who believe in open borders who weaponize the National Security State to go after their political opponents and who are hostile to people of Faith. Today's Democratic party is anti-woman. And above all are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. Today I'm calling on my fellow Common Sense independent-minded Democrats. Join me in leaving the Democratic Party.

In the past, the Democrat party made a show of caring about “working men and women” and standing up “for the little guy” as well as defending basic human rights, such as free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and the right of self-defense. But that is no longer the case.

For example, Beijing Biden’s big vote-buying scheme will cost taxpayers $559B as households earning $300K benefit the most.

President Biden’s latest student loan cancellation plans will increase the total cost to taxpayers to a whopping $559 billion and benefit households earning more than $300,000 in annual income the most, according to a new study. The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates that several new student loan debt cancellation provisions announced by the Biden administration last week will cost taxpayers $84 billion over 10 years. Aside from the new $559 billion price tag, the Penn Wharton Budget Model finds that the new plan “will also relieve some longer-term student debt for about 750,000 households making over $312,000 in average household income.”

As we’ve stated before, the leftist ruling class believes in wealth redistribution — as long as it’s to the leftist ruling class. And this proves the point once again. It’s a key difference in political philosophies between the authoritarian left and the pro-freedom right. We see government as a necessary evil, akin to fire. Both have to be strictly limited, or they will grow out of control and consume society. Anti-liberty leftists merely see government as a means to enhance their power.

And this philosophical difference manifests itself in the vast divergence between the left and right in what they do with political power.

You can also see the fringe far left’s betrayal of democratic values in its constant assault on the Bill of Rights. Leftists have been laying siege to our commonsense human right of self-defense and the Second Amendment for decades. But now they’ve expanded that assault on our fundamental freedoms by going after free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to privacy, property rights, and everything else they can think of, all to assert absolute authoritarian control over our society — while they project that preference on the pro-freedom right.

This trend could also explain why the DNC media spend so much time demonizing President Trump and the pro-freedom right. Since they do this primarily within the far-left echo chamber, the intent is to keep what supporters they have left instead of trying to convince conservatives or even moderates over to their side. That is why they have kept up the nonsensical cacophony of propaganda that President Trump is the next Hitler.

Leftists are the only people who would still believe the ridiculous lies that the limited government, individualist, and pro-freedom side of the political spectrum would also be the realm of unlimited-government collectivist authoritarians. The latter are clearly leftists, but many on that side of the political spectrum still want to believe those lies and stay with the nation’s socialist Democrat party.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.