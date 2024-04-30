Joe Biden announces that the 2A was ‘never absolute’ and all that talk about the tree of liberty is ‘crap’

A new poll out from Emerson/The Hill shows that Joe Biden trails President Trump in seven of the key swing states:

Trump sweeps all seven swing states in a poll released to day by Emerson and The Hill. https://t.co/3yJjFUy3Z6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 30, 2024

(Now unfortunately, all of these numbers are within the margin of success of Democrat voter fraud.)

Yet, in spite of those numbers (and other disapproving indicators), Biden found it wise to announce on a recent podcast that the Second Amendment was “never absolute” and all that talk about Thomas Jefferson’s “tree of liberty” reference is a “bunch of crap.”

Brilliant Joe, absolutely brilliant—so brilliant in fact, I’d like to suggest that his staffers organize those comments into sound bites to accompany his campaign ads, and then run them in the very swing states in which he trails, in hopes that it might help voters weigh who’s the best man for the job, come this November.

According to a report out at Breitbart today, Biden brought Bill Clinton and Barack Obama along with him when he went on the “Smartless” podcast a little over a month ago; but the episode was only released yesterday. “Smartless” is hosted by three Hollywood actors, and if this lineup of leftwing heavy-hitters doesn’t just scream desperate, then I don’t know what does. However, all that help didn’t stand a chance against Ol’ Joe, because he couldn’t just hold it together and feign moderacy, or competence.

The Democrat party is hemorrhaging black and brown support (a longtime reliable voting bloc), inflation and the cost-of-living crises are killing the stability of most Americans’ finances, the idea that a person would own their own modest home is no longer the American dream but a pipe dream, wars are breaking out across the world, terrorists are taking hostages at campuses and seizing campus buildings, the chaos brought by the dissolved border and the illegal invaders is on nearly everyone’s mind, national debt keeps hitting historic highs, but Joe felt it crucial to focus on…disarming law-abiding Americans. Here are the specifics:

In response to a question on what issues he thinks people should focus on, Biden said, ‘I think they should be focused on a couple of things: Number one, we’re going to, in a second term, God willing, we’re going to make sure that we do something about gun violence in this country. The idea that we allow assault weapons to be sold with magazines with 100 rounds is just bizarre.’ Biden added that Democrats didn’t say they wanted to take people’s guns away, and ‘The 2nd Amendment, which I, when I taught law school — the 2nd Amendment wasn’t absolute ever. You weren’t able to have a cannon when you were — this — the [tree of] liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, I mean, that’s a bunch of crap.’

First of all, there was no “unless” included after “shall not be infringed,” so I’d say the 2A is about as absolute as it gets, and secondly, for the thousandth time, people could own cannons—this claim been repeatedly addressed and thoroughly debunked—and they did!

As for his last comment, perhaps he’s just forgetting the second part of what Jefferson said (he’s totally senile after all), or perhaps he doesn’t want to mention it; but here’s the full quote, for context: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants [emphasis added].”

I mean, Biden is the epitome of the “tyrant” of whom Jefferson spoke; he’s literally the exact type of person the Founders had in mind when they penned the Second Amendment. The irony is otherworldly—so it’s understandable why he’d leave that part out.

