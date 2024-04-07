Obama, ‘Biden Doctrine’ fundamentally transforming America

President Obama often spoke of the “fundamental transformation” of America. What the (former?) president didn’t explicitly state, and what some still fail to understand, is that the Democrat party has been fundamentally transformed in recent years...in large part due to his efforts. It, in turn, has fundamentally transformed the United States. And not for the better.

JFK and Truman, like them or despise them, wouldn’t recognize it. In fact, they would disdain — and mock — today’s Democrat party, as it would them. It has morphed from a party ostensibly for working people into one of, by, and for elites — nationally and globally. (Okay, it has always advanced policies detrimental to black people, but in most other important respects, it has changed.) The party that spawned the Truman Doctrine, the policy of providing aid to countries threatened by communism and totalitarianism, has now been given over to the Biden Doctrine, the policy of badgering our closest allies (such as Israel) and giving aid, succor, cash, and billions in top-shelf military hardware to those who despise us (such as Iran, the Afghani Taliban, and Hamas). This is the strangest doctrine imaginable, and an existential threat to national security. And yet, the party still holds the power in Washington, D.C.

The Biden Doctrine, even if unstated, is also at odds with JFK’s promise to the world that the United States would “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” Today, the Democrat party is hell-bent on extinguishing the freedom and liberty of its political opponents here at home, as well as those of a large percentage of American citizens. Quite the difference.

Speaking of citizens, the Biden Doctrine actively dismisses them in favor of illegal aliens undocumented migrants “newcomers,” using citizens’ tax dollars to pay for health care, hotel stays, credit card accounts, cell phones, and suchlike for those who break the law by entering our country without going through the application and naturalization process. That is truly stupefying. Not only is the “Great Replacement Theory” a fact, but American citizens are paying to negate their future votes, if not functionally erase themselves entirely.

That’s quite a doctrine — one unlike any that proceeded it in Western history.

If Biden wins re-election this November, his doctrine will have somehow prevailed...and the formerly United States will be fundamentally transformed. Permanently.

