The Washington Post, misleading down to the subheadlines

Even the subheadlines are substandard at the Washington Post. In “Gazans go hungry as aid groups step back” (04/04/24), the subheadline reads, “Israel’s war has wrecked Hamas civilian rule, with no alternative in place.”

The anti-Israel bias at the Post is as clear as the clearest day. It is not “Israel’s war.” To say so exposes the authors’ animus against Israel, ignoring how this war started and who the perpetrators were.

To remind The Washington Post, on October 7, thousands of Hamas combatants followed by Gazan civilians stormed through the borders of Israel, murdering; mutilating civilians, including children and babies; and taking hundreds of hostages, including babies. Nice sleight of hand, Washington Post, in redirecting to implicate Israel. It is Hamas’s war on Israel, no matter how many times the Post repeats its canard. It begs one to ask, is the Post on the Hamas payroll?

It is known that one of the authors of the article, Hajar Harb, applauded the massacre of Jews on October 7 in a since deleted X post.

Usually there are lies in every sentence when the Post writes about Israel — but in this subheadline, the paper has outdone itself. There are multiple lies in one sentence!

The subheadline references “Hamas civilian rule.” What a misnomer! It is Hamas terrorist rule, not civilian rule!

The subheadline ends by saying there is “no alternative [to the situation] in place.” How about the obvious? Demand that Hamas put down their weapons and release the hostages, and all will be well for the Gazan people. Why does that obvious answer not register for what was once a proud newspaper?

Lastly, the Post has been publishing article after article, including this one, claiming that Gaza “has been pushed to the cusp of famine.” It is not difficult to see the plight of the average Gazan, but how could the Post claim that Gazans have been on the cusp of famine for months on end? This blood libel against Israel started nearly right after the war started. Meanwhile, with all the sympathetic articles about the Gazans — and they deserve sympathy — absent are articles about the hunger, torture, and rape of the Israeli hostages, at least five of whom are Americans, that continues to this day!

The Post is silent about the condition of the hostages and silent about demanding that Hamas surrender.

The Washington Post — where integrity dies in darkness.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance activist who works to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

WaPo headquarters image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.