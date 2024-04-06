Mexicans mix it up with Ecuadoreans in an embassy spat and leftist hypocrisy follows

Anybody notice what happened in Ecuador over the last day or two?

According to the Associated Press:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador dramatically imploded after Ecuadorian police burst into Mexico’s embassy in Quito and arrested Jorge Glas, Ecuador’s former vice president. Glas, arrested late Friday, had been convicted on charges of bribery and corruption and remains under investigation for other potential crimes. Following the arrest, leaders from across the Americas voiced outrage at the incident and Mexico’s president announced he was breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador.

The harrumphing was big on this one, with Mexico cutting ties with Ecuador, and its ally Nicaragua following suit.

Tut-tutting followed from all the leftist regimes in the hemisphere, hypocritically claiming some kind of fealty to international law and the Vienna Convention on Consular Affairs, enacted in 1963, which was supposed to render embassies sovereign territory and unbreachable by the host country. They sure as heck aren't saying much about the ongoing collapse of democracy in Venezuela with all those violations of international treaties.

But the hypocrisy was thick on this one.

Very bad places such as Iran do this kind of thing, overrunning the U.S. embassy in 1979 and taking its personnel hostage. None of these critics from the region -- Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, et al. cut relations with Iran for that one. There also was Cuba, which overran the Ecuadorean embassy looking for dissidents seeking asylum within it in 1981. Nobody makes Cuba a pariah state for this, either. Indeed, Mexico is now blackmailing the U.S. to drop all sanctions on that hellhole regime as one of its conditions for halting the migrant flow from its borders. Nobody complained about Cuba's breach in 1981, at least not the way they are screaming about Ecuador now.

While raiding an embassy is not a terribly good idea, sometimes good places do comparable sovereign violations, too, such as when Colombia breached Ecuadorean territory in 2007 during a spectacular military raid that blew out FARC Marxist narcoterrorist leader Raul Reyes hiding out in Ecuador at the time, and then marched in and took his computers; or in 2004 when they slipped agents into Venezuela in order to capture FARC commando Rodrigo Granda hiding out in Caracas, having their own local agents stuff him into a car trunk before driving him back to Colombia. Mexico's continuously breaches into U.S. sovereign territory with its military, as well as its officials ushering in millions of migrants through to Joe Biden's open border.

In this case, it would have been better if Ecuador had not done this as it's a small country and likely to face some kinds of isolation as a result. It's better to never raid an embassy no matter what the cause, and it appears that Ecuador's conservative president, Daniel Noboa, may have been badly advised.

Or else, he could see somehow, that with weak Joe Biden around, all the global rules are off.

It's fair to say that Ecuador's conservative government was probably provoked in Mexico's bid to shield its corrupt and convicted former leftist vice president from any consequences for his corruption and crimes. Mexico has been throwing its weight around a lot these days, blackmailing the U.S. over migrants and demanding a $20 billion ransom from the U.S. as "development cash" for Central America to solve "root causes" of migration and the U.S. dropping sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba or else the flow from Mexico would continue, as Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told 60 Minutes recently. They also interfered prominently in Peru's affairs as a leftist president there last year was deposed.

All the same, it represents a breach in international norms. The U.S. should stand by Ecuador based on the hypocrisy of its enemies and the meddling of Mexico, but don't count on that until Joe Biden is out of office.

