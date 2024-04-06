Medical students directed to kneel, pray for Mama Earth

According to The Washington Free Beacon, medical students at UCLA were reportedly recently ordered to say a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors.” Guest speaker Lisa Gray-Garcia instructed students to get on their knees and touch “Mama Earth” with their fists during a mandatory course titled “Structural Racism and Health Equity.” According to a couple of students present at the time, at least half of the students complied. That is terrifying. When told to do something, we just reflexively obey now? Apparently, this is no longer America, or at least a place no longer populated by Americans.

The Beacon noted that Gray-Garcia’s prayer also included a benediction for “black,” “brown,” and “houseless people” who die because of the “crapitalist lie” of “private property.” Lie of private property? Guess that explains the left’s affinity for squatters. She (they?) also informed the kneeling medical students that Mama Earth “was never meant to be bought, sold, pimped, or played.” (Apparently, Mama Earth is a stick in the mud. A real old fuddy-duddy. No fun at all.)

Gray-Garcia was wearing a keffiyeh during the class and led the young scholars in chants of “Free, Free Palestine,” as “faculty and staff looked on in silence,” The Beacon reported. It also noted that Gray-Garcia, a self-professed “poverty scholar,” referred to modern medicine as “white science” and “inveighed against the ‘occupation’ of ‘Turtle Island,’” which is — you guessed it — her preferred term for the United States of America.

Finally, stated The Beacon, Gray-Garcia asked the students to “stand for a second prayer,” adding, “This time, nearly everyone rose.” Pardon me while I vomit.

There don’t seem to be many Daniel Boones, Lewises and Clarks, John Waynes, Sergeant Yorks, or George Washingtons around anymore. Hell, at this point I’d settle for the Marlboro Man.

Courage is the virtue that guarantees all others. Groupthink can lead to mass atrocities and the destruction of society. (Such as the Holocaust.) We were not meant to be lemmings. Independence used to be the hallmark of Americans, our birthright, our essence.

Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, once exclaimed, “I have sworn, on the altar of God, eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the minds of man.”

Those UCLA medical students should have laughed at Gray-Garcia and walked out. That would have been a sign of a healthier republic.

Image: Pkd2016 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.