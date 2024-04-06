The Biden administration continually tells Israel to behave, but always looks out for Iran's hurt feelings
The Biden administration is very worried that Israel made Iran, which funds terrorists and pledges death to Israel, mad, by taking out its terrorist leaders.
In this article by CBS they say that those sweet leaders in Iran will be careful to only target intelligence and military facilities and protect civilians.
Biden officials worry Iran may hit targets inside Israel as revenge for killing general
Biden administration officials are concerned that Iran may be planning to hit targets inside Israel in retaliation for the Israeli airstrikes in Syria this week that killed several senior Iranian officials, according to two U.S. officials.
The officials said any retaliation inside Israel is expected to focus on military or intelligence targets, rather than civilians. They also said the administration has begun considering options for how to respond to various possible retaliatory moves by Iran.
At the same time, Team Biden spreads propaganda that Israel doesn't care about civilians.
Of course, our intelligence officials who give these warnings had no idea that Hamas was going to attack Israel on October 7th despite years of training and planning in Iran and we know how careful terrorists were in protecting Israeli citizens.
Heaven forbid that Israel take out the terrorists that planned the attacks.
Iranian Hardliners Say Revolutionary Guard Officer Killed in Syria Designed and Implemented Oct 7 Attack
Democratic presidential candidates are expressing concern after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq Thursday night killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.While candidates are not mourning the loss of Soleimani, whom the Defense Department has blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, several are criticizing President Trump for ordering the attack.
Here is what Joe Biden said:
"No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani's passing. He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos. None of that negates the fact that this is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region. The Administration's statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action almost certainly will have the opposite effect. President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.
Why didn't the media ask if the Biden administration can't be trusted when they killed an innocent family of ten in Afghanistan during Biden's chaotic 2021 pullout that they claimed were terrorists? After all, that is what they say about Israel? People in Israel have been fired for their mistake, but no one was fired in the Biden administration and there was little to no outrage.
When Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby was asked on Fox News to explain the difference, his explanation was as brilliant as it always is.
Kirby Squirms and Stammers As He Gets Nailed on Difference in Israeli Strike vs Biden Strike on Innocents