Kristi Noem v. Joe Biden in the indecency sweepstakes

Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are up arms about a brief passage in South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s new book. Said passage relates the long ago, sad tale of putting down a dog whose behavior proved inappropriate and dangerous to farm life. For those with even a pasing connection to farm or ranch life, it’s an unremarkable story.

Farming and ranching are businesses. For families it’s often their sole source of income. While farmers and ranchers love and care for their animals, they can’t afford to romanticize them. A dog that attacks other animals, to say nothing of people, is dangerous to the bottom line, and having to put down animals for all manner of reasons is an integral, and surely sad, part of farm and ranch life.

But Noem is horrible! She’s indecent!

When D/s/cs so indignantly attack Republicans and Normal Americans, I tend to suspect they just might be attacking them for less than honest, transparent reasons. Such attacks also tend to be revealing of their political fears, in this case, Gov. Noem might present an appealing, effective choice for a Trump running mate.

Speaking on indecency, we must remember Joe Biden’s promises to restore normalcy and decency to the White House and America. The invaluable Miranda Devine, writing at The New York Post, reminds us of just how decent Biden is not:

Joe Biden is not “decent.” He made that clear a few minutes before [Colin] Jost took the stage when he gave a graceless, inappropriate stump speech in which he lied about Trump and then laughably urged the assembled media to fight “disinformation.” [skip] Biden rolled out his favorite lies about Trump, like: “He said he wants to be a dictator on Day One.” False. When asked if he would be a “dictator” in office, Trump joked, “No, other than Day One.” Biden said Trump “promised a bloodbath when he loses again. We have to take this seriously.” False: Trump said there would be an economic bloodbath if he were to lose the election. Biden then called on the journalists in the room to report “truth over lies. … In an age of disinformation, credible information people can trust is more important than ever.” Honestly, there’s nothing decent about a president who lies and gaslights the American people day after day.

This would be the same Joe Biden who said “ We [D/s/cs] choose truth over facts!” That’s perhaps the perfect example of a gaffe: a politician accidentally saying what they truly believe.

Devine provides other examples of Biden’s indecency:

*Helping your family sell out the country to shady foreigners for tens of millions of dollars — and then pretending you know nothing about it. *Inviting millions of illegal migrants into the country — and then lying that the border is secure. *Sniffing and fondling children and women every chance you get. *Refusing to acknowledge your out-of-wedlock grandchild until forced to issue a statement as part of a child support settlement Hunter Biden struck with the mother, and then failing to include the little girl in the annual family Christmas stocking lineup at the White House. *Refusing to provide Secret Service protection to Bobby Kennedy Jr., despite threats against him and the history of assassination in his family. *Continually looking at your watch in boredom as the bodies of the 13 heroes are repatriated to Dover Air Force Base, and then infuriating the families by making it about yourself and the fantasy that your son died in combat, too. *Allowing your dogs to attack Secret Service agents.

By all means, take the link and read the rest. I would add perhaps the most obvious indecency: conspiring with federal, state and local prosecutors to imprison and bankrupt the Republican nominee for President, to deny Americans their electoral choice. The list, to be sure, is virtually endless.

One need not delve deeply into history to understand Joe Biden has always been a mean, angry liar. He aligned himself with many of the Senate’s D/s/c racists—the Democrat Party has always been the party of racism--and in 1977 said integration policies would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle.” His failed attempt to exclude Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court needs little reiteration. Biden is also a plagiarist, lifting portions of a speech from British politician Neal Kinnock, ending his 1988 presidential bid.

Where political indecency is concerned, America might be best served by trusting the honesty and farming sensibilities of Kristi Noem over Joe Biden’s political record of indecency and lies.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.