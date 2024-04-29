Kristi Noem admits to killing a dog in her new book, and the Democrats slams the act as ‘horrifying’

The Democrats slamming Kristi Noem for admitting to killing an incorrigible dog is like Adolf Hitler slamming a slaughterhouse for how it conducts its business.

Noem has a new book that’s fixing to be released, and one story contained therein has really set the Democrats off (at least, ostensibly); here are the details, via a report out at The Hill:

In the book, Noem…describes growing angry with the nearly 14-month-old ‘Cricket,’ a wirehaired pointer, during a hunting trip. Noem shot the dog after taking it on a pheasant hunt. She writes that she had taken Cricket on the hunt hoping she would learn from older dogs, but that instead the younger dog ruined the hunt by ‘chasing all those birds and having the time of her life,’ per the Guardian. On the way home, the dog escaped her truck and attacked a local family’s chickens, ‘grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another,’ Noem wrote. When Noem tried to grab the dog, she wrote that it whipped around to bite her. … ‘I hated that dog,’ she wrote, adding that Cricket was untrainable, dangerous and worthless as a hunting dog. … She then led Cricket to a gravel pit on her property and shot it, writing it was ‘not a pleasant job’ but it ‘had to be done.’

Now, whether you agree with Noem’s actions or not—I myself happen to take no issue with a person quickly putting down a dog that doesn’t properly serve its master, especially when it has to do with livelihoods or animals who have a legitimate job—the most unbelievable part about this whole debacle is that the Democrats felt justified in pointing the finger. Here’s another report, detailing the DNC’s response to Noem’s admission:

In a statement first shared with The Hill, the DNC called itself the ‘Dogmocratic Party’ and gave its response in the voice of dogs of Democratic owners.

‘As DNC’s canine companions, we’ve heard a lot from our owners about just how extreme and dangerous Donald Trump and his far-right MAGA allies are — but nothing could prepare us for the truly disturbing and horrifying passages Kristi Noem willingly chose to put in her new book,’ the statement said. It continued, ‘Our message is plain and simple: If you want elected officials who don’t brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners — and vote Democrat.’

The hypocrisy is truly, utterly, and indescribably stunning, so please, spare us the fake outage.

Allow me to remind you that these are the same people who worship (present tense)Anthony Fauci, in all his Beagle-killing, testing-experimental-drugs-on-little-black-children-in-the-New-York-City-foster-system glory.

They are the same people who decry traditional hunting as “cruel,” “violent,” and “cowardly,” but then patronize big city restaurants that source their meat from industrious abattoirs—and, despite all reason and logic, these people sometimes even refer to hunting as “murder.”

These are the same people who refuse to condemn the raping, torture, and slaughter waged by Hamas, even though the stories from the survivors are some of the most horrific I’ve ever heard. In fact, some of these people even applaud what Hamas has done, calling the terrorists “freedom fighters.”

These are the same people who weep over toppled (protected) bird nests, or fight to protect the Saguaro cactus from destruction, but joke about stomping on aborted babies like bugs and spreading their aborted remains on toast like “jam.”

These are the same people who “brag” about killing…innocent human babies, and even show up to the institutions which conduct such killings to highlight the practice—Kamala Harris literally campaigned from inside an Minnesota abortion mill during business hours on a Thursday. (Minnesota is one of the few states that permits abortion through all stages of a child’s life in utero.) And, what’s worse, is these baby-killers aren’t humane enough to do it quickly like Noem’s bullet did for the dog—instead, pre-born babies are starved, poisoned, burned alive by saline solutions, dismembered while still alive, or stabbed through their chests with needles delivering drugs to induce heart attacks.

(Of course, I’m sure you could think of many more examples.)

So, I have a “plain and simple” message too: if you believe in the foundational principles like unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (or right to own property), then don’t “vote Democrat.”

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.