Illegals fly free--and secretly

By the time Joe Biden’s term ends, if it ends, no less than 10 million illegal aliens, many of them criminals and the insane, hundreds of thousands of terrorists and spies, even members of China’s military, will be within America’s borders. Terrorist attacks on a previously unimaginable scale are a certainty, so likely even our feckless FBI director is warning of them, surely to cover his bureaucratic posterior. Should Biden steal a second term, America will no longer resemble America. But voting with one’s feet is far from the only way illegals breach our borders with the help of Biden’s Handlers:

In response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the feds have admitted that in 2023 alone they secretly flew 320,000 illegal aliens into the United States. [skip]

Included in details of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit first reported by Todd Bensman, the Center for Immigration Studies found Biden's CBP approved the latest secretive flights that transported hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from foreign countries into at least 43 different American airports from January through December 2023. That's 320,000 in 2023 alone to which they’ll admit. The flights, carrying numbers unknown, continue. The information was obtained only by way of FOIA because these flights, usually in unmarked aircraft, are kept strictly secret and land only at night. The Administration does this through an app that allows illegals to apply for those flights. Unvetted, they are flown directly into America at no cost, bypassing public scrutiny and cameras depicting them freely crossing our “secure” and “closed” borders. Americans forced to evacuate hostile nations due to the foreign policy idiocy of the Biden Administration have to cough up airfare in advance, when the State Department can be roused to arrange a flight or two. Illegals, once here, are routinely flown and bussed across the country to destinations of their choice, also at taxpayer expense. Americans are not impressed:

Rasmussen, whose polls slightly overweight Democrats, asked, “It was recently reported that the Biden administration had a program of international flights that last year transported more than 300,000 illegal immigrants to U.S. airports. Do you approve or disapprove of this program?” Some 25% approved, 60% disapproved. Overall, voters also panned Biden’s border policies. Asked to rate his handling of the crisis, 28% said good to excellent and 70% said fair too poor, with 53% declaring it “poor.”

Even 39% of Democrats are opposed. What that says about the 61% that aren’t is as despicable as it is unsurprising, unsurprising because they see illegals as future—as soon as the 2024 election—Democrat voters. But wouldn’t that be illegal? Only citizens can legally vote. Right. Only living people are supposed to be able to vote too. The old Chicago exhortation—“vote early; vote often”—applies. And by some unfathomable coincidence, the dead virtually always vote Democrat. It must be something about the afterlife.

Biden’s Handlers have already rigged the Census to count not just citizens, but illegals, increasing Democrat House seats increasingly depleted by the millions of Americans fleeing blue states.

So low have American’s expectations of government and our essential institutions become, we tend to view such things not with revolutionary outrage, but resignation. Each new illegal, unconstitutional, immoral usurpation is greeted with gallic shrugs and disgusted groans. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris blatantly lie, calling the border “secure” and “closed,” but because Americans aren’t yet ready to take up arms, they groan and suppress their anger, understanding our President and Vice President cannot be trusted.

Nor can the Senate. When DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, another serial border liar, was impeached, the Democrat-ruled Senate refused to do its constitutional duty to try him, and simply dismissed the articles of impeachment. It has been more than 150 years since a cabinet secretary was impeached, so it’s not as though it’s a common, political ploy.

What’s next? Giving illegals free room and board, cell phones, work permits, displacing veterans and the needy, taking over school facilities and lying about all of that? Oh. Right. The Administration is already doing that too.

It’s a truism to say America is a nation of immigrants, but never before have we imported them unvetted, by air, with taxpayer dollars from the brokest nation in history. Never before have we not expected them to pay their own way and to assimilate.

When that bill comes due, who will be left to pay it and what with?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor. statelymcdanielmanor.wordpress.com.