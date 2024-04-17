Joe Biden says things, and then there’s reality

Joe Biden is out in Pennsylvania saying that Trump got rich the old-fashioned way: he inherited it. At least that is an honest way to get rich. Trump inherited money, and he took a massive amount of risk and created a huge number of jobs.

Biden, on the other hand, got rich the same way a lot of politicians get rich. He used his powerful position in government and took his son around the world on government-paid transportation, collecting kickbacks from a number of adversaries, including Russia, Ukraine, and China. The only thing the Biden family had to sell was access to Joe. They did not take risks. They did not develop anything. They did not have a service or product to sell. They did not create jobs. They created shell companies to launder the money through. That is not an honest way to get rich, but a lot of corrupt politicians have achieved wealth the same way.

Biden also claims that Trump doesn't pay taxes. He pays a huge amount of taxes — whether it is real estate taxes, payroll taxes, or income taxes when the tax code shows he owes them.

That is unlike Hunter, who sometimes didn't file tax returns when he didn't feel like it and didn't worry about following the tax code. And it certainly appears that there were payments to Joe that were classified as loans with no documents to show they were loans. That means they were income. It also appears that Hunter paid a significant amount of Daddy's bills, which would also be a taxable event.

If I were advising Biden, I would also tell him to stop pretending his policies have brought inflation down.

Joe also claims that his policies have significantly brought down inflation. Maybe statistically, but average people’s inflation is still way up. The poor, the middle class, and seniors on fixed income are being decimated by the price of necessities that have skyrocketed due to Biden’s policies, especially on energy.

For example, I received my homeowner’s insurance bill this week. It is up over 15% from last year. I have never had a claim, have an excellent credit score, and have a $2,000 deductible along with a 10% deductible on earthquake insurance. We built our house 36 years ago, and in Springfield, Illinois, the value has increased only one or two percent per year, at most. It sure doesn't help to live in the state with the second highest property tax rate in the country.

If I were to sell my house, the result may be $350,000 or so. The problem is that due to skyrocketing inflation, the insurance company makes me insure it for replacement value, which the company says is $811,000, plus insurance for outbuildings, which I don't have.

There is also a story out there about caregivers having "diaper insecurity," which means they can't afford diapers because of high inflation.

I wonder why people look back at Trump's policies fondly. Could it be that we had a good economy with rising real wages, affordable energy, and inflation staying below 2% despite COVID?

I don't remember diaper insecurity stories while Trump was in office.

It's no wonder the media and other Democrats want to convict Trump of something, even if they have to create a crime. They sure don't want to run on Biden's disastrous foreign and domestic policies or the results.

In 2016, Hillary and the DNC couldn't defeat Trump based on their policies or results, and they must not have been able to find truthful stuff that would destroy him, so they paid to create a fictional dossier and used swamp creatures in D.C. to beat him..

It is a shame that Democrats are so jealous of families that develop businesses and create wealth that they want to confiscate a huge percentage of that wealth when these earners die. The Democrats are the greedy ones, who always play the class card, along with the race card. The Chinese would be proud.

