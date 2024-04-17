Swedish MP who previously fought for open borders does a ‘spectacular u-turn’ and argues for deportations for migrants devouring her homeland

“I have changed my mind on the matter,” said Louise Meijer, a Swedish Member of Parliament who was once a vocal supporter of open borders and mass arrivals—but as Thomas Brooke of Remix News writes, Meijer has undertaken a “spectacular u-turn” and is now calling for “strict immigration, deportations, and reparation” policies to combat the “fundamental” transformation of her beloved Sweden.

Here’s this, from Brooke’s report:

A Swedish lawmaker who previously advocated in favor of mass arrivals of asylum seekers during the migrant crisis of 2015 has admitted the influx of immigration has fundamentally changed the country and now wants to pull up the drawbridge. … Writing in the Expressen, Meijer acknowledged that during the migrant crisis in 2015 she ‘took a stand for openness ‘Refugees Welcome,’’ opposing her party’s call at the time for stricter rules to curb immigration. ‘But I have changed my mind on the matter,’ she noted, adding she now supports ‘an even stricter migration policy than the one I opposed at the time.’

Well it’s about darn time. Of course, all it took was a surge of gang memberships which created a “criminal underworld” of sizable proportion; a rape epidemic affecting child and adult alike, and directly attributed to the influx of third world mentality barbarians; and violent crime rates spiking through the roof.

Below are just a few headlines of what Sweden has become since the open borders of the 2015 version of Meijer have been in effect:

Sweden: Lethal violence in 2020 at highest level ever; number of reported rapes rises considerably

Sweden: Two migrant background men torture and rape two boys in a cemetery for nearly 10 hours

Sweden: 4 Eritreans who gang-raped 40-year-old Swedish woman will not be deported

Iraqi duo who urinated on and gang raped woman on cruise ship to remain in Sweden as court says they have ‘integrated’

Sweden: Syrian national who raped 12-year-old girl in a public toilet sentenced to gender talks; avoids deportation and jail time

Here’s how Brooke relayed the details of Meijer’s conversion:

Her reasoning is that ‘the change that Sweden has undergone and is undergoing is fundamentally changing the country’ as she warns that ‘mass immigration has been followed by several major problems.’ Among these, she highlights, is the fact that ‘serious, organized crime is committed to a large extent by people with foreign assets,’ that large groups of immigrants are ‘not self-sufficient,’ and that the ‘culture of honor, separatism, and Islamism is limiting and dangerous.’

Huh, no kidding. The people stuck in a centuries-old mindset of barbarism with a totally different “value” system than the Judeo-Christian morality of the West, who subscribe to an ideology that commands the killing of non-Muslims, don’t exactly “mesh” well with the European people and their European culture.

Now, while I remain perpetually annoyed that it always has to come to this—why can’t they just listen to us, because the vindication of “I told you so” isn’t worth the carnage—I certainly appreciate Meijer 2.0 much better, and I’m sure the Swedes do too.

