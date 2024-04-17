Another amphibious landing of illegals in San Diego County's Carlsbad and nobody's guarding the coasts

To catch a wave in sunny San Diego, surfers know that it's important to watch for rocks, sharks, rip currents, and other surfers.

In the Biden era, though, now they have to watch for illegals.

According to Fox News:

Leaders in the San Diego area called for stronger border enforcement Monday evening after a motorboat loaded with suspected illegal immigrants ran ashore on a Carlsbad beach over the weekend. "We have no idea who they are, we have no idea where they are, and these people were not vetted at all," San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said at a press conference Monday evening, calling the boat landing a "coordinated effort." Video shared widely on social media showed a boat speeding between surfers before running ashore on Saturday. More than a dozen people jumped off the boat and ran into the city, with some hopping into waiting cars.

Cowa-migrant, duuude ... the smugglers' speedboat cut right through the surfers on their waves in broad daylight on Carlsbad's beach with migrants running out as if from a clown car and then running to a set location on coastal street by a building with two tiki canes, and all hopping into a black waiting car with a female migrant getting just half in before the car took off like a bullet.

Fox continued that the act was not all that new, but it certainly was more frequent and brazen:

Migrants have long sneaked into the U.S. by way of the Pacific Ocean, but over the last three years, California has seen an "exponential increase in maritime smuggling," Brandon Tucker, director of Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations in San Diego, said. Since fiscal year 2020, maritime smuggling events — which can also include trafficking drugs and other contraband — in California have increased nearly 140%, according to CBP.

This has just been published by @libsoftiktok. A boat full of illegal immigrants have landed at Carlsbad, California, 50 miles north of the Mexican border.



Getting tips from our Channel migrants? pic.twitter.com/pV0WnxfbSJ — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) April 15, 2024

Which isn't that surprising, given that Texas is attempting to stem its migrant crisis, while California remains wide open and comes with large incentive benefit package for incoming illegals.

But it has to come as a shock to residents who are accustomed to being far away from the hurley burley of the east coast and Los Angeles, which are always in the news, at least as much as it was to the residents of La Jolla, who experienced the same migrant dump off from the sea a couple months earlier. People who like to surf generally want to get away from that scene and hang ten instead, experiencing what Tom Wolfe called 'o mighty hulking sea' and its wonders.

But now they're dodging migrants, same as if they're in Los Angeles traffic, and nobody's guarding the coast. More will be coming along, of course, and the 'new normal' will take hold.

Which when one thinks about it, is mighty disturbing.

San Diego houses one of the U.S.'s largest Naval bases with tens of thousands of sailors and their families, and some of the most sophisticated naval fleet vessels in the world. Carlsbad is just upwind of that, and Just north of Carlsbad is Camp Pendleton, home of one of the Marine Corps's most important training facilities. If clear invasions are now the norm in Carlsbad, La Jolla, and all the coastal cities, what does that tell our enemies watching these amphibious landings on our shores and the state of U.S. military readiness?

It's sad stuff, now that surfers have to dodge illegals along with sharks. But it's Joe Biden's doing, it's quite intentional, and only a change of presidency is going to fix this.

Image: Twitter screen shot