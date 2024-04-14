Joe Biden's Jekyll and Hyde diplomacy

Biden's diplomacy towards Israel is Jekyll and Hyde diplomacy.

It emboldens Iran and restrains Israel even as the latter fights for its survival.

Israel, the tiny sliver of a democratic nation, remains surrounded by Iran and its surrogates which have dedicated, among themselves, to dominate the entire region while eliminating Israel in the process.



Were it not for Trump's thinking outside the box, which motivated/allowed him to support Israel by recognizing Jerusalem as its capital, which, in turn, fortuitously led to the Abraham Accords, followed by Biden's senseless attempt to do everything he could to undo Trump's accomplishments, the world would not be in the pickle it is in today.



Weakness encourages nothing favorable, yet we elect leaders who seem never to learn.



Meanwhile, incessant rocketing by Hamas into Israel, prior to its 10/7 butchering attack and continuous rocketing post 10/7 commensurate with Hezb'allah rocketing, supported by unprovoked comparable Houthi attacks, gave Israel every right to attack Iran's consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of several senior RPGC generals. The concept that proportionality must now dictate Israel's response is anathema to all reason and again reflects weakness and ambivalence by Biden.



Did Joe know?



Lamentably, I have now come upon a report, which I am unable to verify, suggesting Biden knew from Turkish sources that Iran was going to attack Israel and his response allegedly was he knew. (In a stunning yet somehow unsurprising turn of events, evidence has now emerged that Joe Biden didn't just know about Iran's attack on Israel, but that he went so far as to green-light it through back channels.)



Israel is at war, yet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu finds himself in the position of a hen-pecked husband in that he must protect his nation only if he conforms according to rules/demands spelled out by so-called friends.



The old expression of "who needs enemies with friends like these?" comes to mind.



Seriously, would any rational American president allow a supposed friend, like Israel, to dictate how America was to act if Canada and/or Mexico began shooting missiles into Maine, New Hampshire, Arizona, Texas etc.? To make matters worse, and more despicable, what if it was revealed that Israel had advance word that Canada and Mexico were going to launch attacks, and Israel not only acquiesced, as long as their attack was within proportional limits but withheld this fact and did not warn our president?



Israel is a sovereign nation, the only one Jews can call their historical and rightful home and yet they are treated as a puppet because the president of the United States is a wimp, and a chameleon.



Yes , Shakespeare was correct when he wrote 'something is rotten...'

Image: Carlos Varela, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 DEED