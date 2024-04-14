Hezb’allah tries to explain away the wipeout of Iran’s attack on Israel

The stunning defeat of Iran’s first direct attack on Israel from its own territory must be a major humiliation for the mullahs’ regime, and as well for its proxies like the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezb’allah. These terror entities depend on their ability to instill fear, so the failure of the puppet masters in Tehran to achieve any significant damage to The Little Satan, Israel, damages their principal survival mechanism. As Osama bin Laden put it, people are attracted to the strong horse.

The X account “Open Source Intel” features a translation of the rationalization of the defeat published by what it calls a popular Lebanese Hezb’allah channel. While there is no reason to grant credibility to anything Hezb’allah allies write or say, it is still valuable to see what they tell their own supporters as a way of understanding their vulnerabilities and their plans.

Popular Lebanese Hezbollah channel writes:



“While it's quite evident everyone would have preferred to see more impacts in Israel, we have to know a few things:

- The Iranian attack didn't target civilian centers

- The Iranian attack targeted isolated military bases



Based on… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 14, 2024

Hezb'allah flag (fair use via Wikipedia)

The stunning unity of the response to Iran’s attack, with U.S., British, and even Jordanian aircraft shooting down the mass attack of drones is being viewed through the other end of the telescope here. Hezb’allah is pointing Israel haters, especially those in the U.S., toward even stronger attempts to undermine political support for Israel.

This helpfully clarifies the nature of these groups as supporters of the mullahs of Iran, the regime that held U.S. embassy personnel hostage, that continues developing atomic bombs and explicitly desires Armageddon as a way of – in their view – summoning the Mahdi and ending humanity. That is welcome clarity on what these “pro-Palestinian” demonstrators are actually trying to accomplish.

This screed helpfully also clarifies he importance of financial strength of the mullahs, a product of President Biden’s abandonment of the sanctions President Trump placed on Iran, which had left them broke. When an enemy unintentionally telegraphs its own vulnerabilities, believe them and act accordingly.

I am certain there are more nuggets to be mined from this statement, but as we await more information and action, take these lessons seriously.