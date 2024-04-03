Is justice coming for victims of COVID wrongful deaths?

Tens of thousands of American families continue to demand justice for what they believe are the wrongful deaths (murders) of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such justice soon may be coming due in large part to the dedicated efforts of two attorneys in Florida (working pro bono) to thoroughly research the criminal codes of 25 states to identify crimes committed by various high-level officials and organizations prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the attorneys, a former prosecutor, prepared extensive legal briefs (documenting strong evidence of crimes) that have been submitted to the attorneys general of Texas and Florida. The brief was subsequently filed with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In Texas, a total of 22 county district attorneys have received the 27-page brief, plus exhibits for review and action. Similar filings soon will be made with the Louisiana and South Carolina attorneys general and perhaps several other state attorneys general. Further information about the Texas brief is here, and information about the Florida brief is here.

In the briefs, the alleged crimes are according to each state’s criminal code. The legal briefs/filings request that each attorney general thoroughly investigate the evidence of alleged crimes and, if found probable, convene a grand jury, present the evidence, issue criminal indictments, and prosecute the accused to the full extent of the law.

The Texas legal brief, for example, filed at the request of 46 next-of-kin Texas families, lists the following accused persons as subjects of a criminal investigation:

Anthony Fauci, ex-director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Francis Collins, ex-director, National Institutes of Health

Deborah Birx, ex-White House COVID response coordinator & former director of DOD

HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Rochelle Walensky, ex-director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Stephen Hahn, ex-commissioner, Federal Drug Administration

Robert Redfield, ex-director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Peter Daszak, president, Eco-Health Alliance

Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, & White Hospital System (BSW)

Alleged crimes per Texas penal code include:

Capital Murder – Tex. Penal Code §19.03(a)(7)

Murder – Tex. Penal Code §19.02(b)

Manslaughter – Tex. Penal Code §19.04

Trafficking of Persons – Tex. Penal Code §20A.02

Participation in enterprise through racketeering or unlawful debt collection – Tex. Penal Code §72.04 by Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Tex. Penal Code §71.02

Injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual – Tex. Penal Code §22.04

Abandoning or endangering a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual – Tex. Penal Code §22.041(c)

Unlawful Restraint – Tex. Penal Code §20.02.

This effort to investigate Anthony Fauci and other accused persons is supported by donations from individuals and organizations such as the Fight Like a Flynn PAC, run by former national security adviser and retired lieutenant general Mike Flynn.

Based on the strong evidence of crimes presented in the legal briefs prepared by the Florida attorneys, it is indeed time for state attorneys general to conduct their own investigations. If the evidence supports criminal charges and indictments, the victims of COVID wrongful deaths and their suffering families may finally receive accountability and justice for the egregious crimes committed against them. Further information about this justice-seeking effort can be obtained by contacting the Vires Law Group at https://vireslaw.group.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired U.S. Army officer, a Vietnam veteran, and an avid lover of America. He has assisted in locating and communicating with next-of-kin family members in different states who desire accountability and justice for their lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.