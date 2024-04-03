'Get over yourselves': Hillary Clinton hurls insults at her own party's voters

Pretend you're a Democrat. You're hesitating to vote for Joe Biden because the economy is bad and the president is a dotard. You aren't happy about U.S. support for Israel in its war on Hamas. You may still be upset that Democrats rigged your favorite, Bernie Sanders, out of the presidential race, twice.

In comes Hillary Clinton to buck you up to get out there and vote.

According to Breitbart News:

“Get over yourselves.” That is the intemperate advice from two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who has scolded voters complaining about the likely prospect of a Donald Trump versus Joe Biden rematch in the 2024 presidential election campaign. She delivered her blast Monday night during an interview on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, saying: Get over yourselves, those are the two choices … And, you know, it’s one of, like, one is old & effective & compassionate, has a heart & really cares about people, & one is old & has been charged with 91 felonies. I don’t understand why this is a hard choice, really.

Feel motivated?

It's come to this:

Which pretty well signals that it's not just "deplorables" inclined to vote for President Trump whom she despises, it's also her own Democrats.

'Get over yourselves' is about the most insulting thing one can say to someone who's upset about some matter, suggesting that he or she is nothing more than a touchy egomaniac whose feelings are entirely imaginary as well as not worth considering. Can you imagine President Trump saying such things to his potential voters, particularly those who hesitating to vote for him? In the past, he's told black voters with such inclinations: "What do you have to lose?' which sounds a lot better than 'get over yourselves.'

What this indicates is Hillary's cold contempt for voters, even Democrat voters, who are already feeling pretty unenthusiastic about Biden. Instead of addressing their concerns, she insults them as big babies, telling them to do what she wants, or else. Persuasion, or winning them over, is not a job she plans to embrace.

If anything, an exhortation like that is likely to drive these voters to Trump, which probably wasn't her plan.

What it shows is that, unlike her "I feel your pain" husband Bill, she doesn't even pretend that she has empathy for others. She only has scorn and contempt, along with zero self-awareness to recognize what a poison pill that is to voters. Despite having a tin ear, she's hailed, by Fallon at least, as a popular standard-bearing Democrat, called in like Obama and Clinton, to help win over voters for Joe.

If I were whoever it is who runs Joe Biden's campaign team, I'd get this mean old hag off the stage as soon as possible, never to be seen shilling for him the campaign trail again. It's one thing to try and fail to attract voters. It's quite another to make voters want to run the other way based on a performance as bad as this one.

Image: Screen shot from The Tonight Show video, via YouTube