‘Renewable’ energy industry unveils plans for a special plane built just to haul wind turbine blades

Allow me to set the (political theater) stage. There are two crises, hurtling toward one another at breakneck speed, bound for a unprecedented disaster: the first is the global energy crisis (historically-high prices, dwindling economies, climbing poverty, and fuel shortages from “non-renewable” sources); the second is the “climate crisis, or the planet slowly heating to an uninhabitable boil.

But thankfully, the leftists have discovered the solutions. Sure, they can’t unravel the mystery of how to keep human poop from the covering the sidewalks in their own cities, and they’re incapable of figuring out how to feed the world (even though they somehow “vaccinated” the world), and they can’t balance a budget, and yada yada yada, but…! With abortion (murder) to cull the human herds, and the elimination of “fossil fuels” in favor of “sustainable” energies, this head-on collision of the crises will be averted.

Never mind that “fossil fuel” isn’t actually decomposed dinosaur bones but a truly renewable source, and pay no attention to the root cause of the (manufactured) energy crisis (governments and unelected bureaucracies), because fantasies (and fiction) don’t care about facts!

Now specifically regarding the shift away from oil and gas energies, the leftists are all in on what they call “clean” wind energy—as Kurt Knutsson of Fox News describes the scheme, wind turbines are “tall and proud” simply “catching the breeze and turning it into energy.” (If only!)

Yet, major obstacles get in the way of building these “tall and proud” structures, primarily the serious logistics of getting the components, more specifically the blades, on site; now, those innovative leftists have another new idea, and that is a massive aircraft, built exclusively to meet this need. As reported by Maureen O’Hare at CNN:

Gigantic new aircraft design aims to create the largest plane ever to fly Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road. What’s the solution? A Colorado-based energy startup named Radia has an idea. It’s developing the biggest aircraft in aviation history. Meet the WindRunner airplane, whose mission will be to deliver gigantic 300-foot-long blades directly to wind farms. … When it comes to carrying the largest payloads ever moved by air, dainty just isn’t going to cut it. So WindRunner will have a cargo bay volume of 272,000 cubic feet, enough to hold three Olympic swimming pools. That’s 12 times the volume of a Boeing 747-400 and – at 356 feet in length, it’s 127 feet longer too. As for the wingspan, that’s 261 feet – imagine four bowling lanes laid end to end. It will also dwarf the Antonov An-225, the heaviest aircraft ever built….

Radia’s WindRunner to be the world’s largest aircraft ever builthttps://t.co/NMLnyOZR2N — Interesting Engineering (@IntEngineering) March 31, 2024

Now, Radia promises that this plane will run on “sustainable aviation fuel” instead of traditional jet fuel—but what is SAF exactly? Well, SAF is just a type of “biofuel” that has apparently met certain criteria to be legally-labeled as “sustainable.” So, just as long as you ignore all the cleared forests and prairies to make way for the taxpayer-subsidized corn and soy enterprises to grow the product to make the “fuel,” and you ignore the devastation caused by corporate (mono)agriculture, then maybe you can delude yourself into believing this is a more environmentally-friendly option.

SAF is “sustainable” in the same way that wind turbines are sustainable—you have to ignore the impact on migratory birds, the petroleum-based resins used to manufacture the fiberglass blades, the toxic refrigerants in the turbine house, the petroleum-based lubricants for the machinery, etc., if you’re to believe the lie.

And here’s this, from the greenie cult itself:

[W]hile they [biofuels] may sound good on the surface, all biofuels emit climate-damaging pollution when burned. In fact, so-called ‘renewable’ natural gas is chemically identical to natural gas. And biodiesel? It’s nearly chemically identical to diesel. In other words: Same polluting impact, different name.

Oh, and of course, to get the WindRunner into production will also require… refined oil, and lots of it. Heavy diesel machinery is obviously needed to mine for the rock to make the aluminum, only heavy diesel machinery can move the dirt to procure the minerals required to run the on-board computer systems, and so on.

Wondering who might be behind Radia? Also from CNN:

The founder and CEO is Mark Lundstrum, a cross-industry entrepreneur and MIT aerospace engineer who founded Radia in 2016. The company says its team of advisers include former top brass from Boeing, MIT, Rolls-Royce and the FAA, as well as former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz and former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.

This smells like Solyndra, and Proterra, so just hit me with it now: How much is this little “green” debacle gonna cost me, a taxpaying American enslaved by the Federal Reserve dollar, this time around?

