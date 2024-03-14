Washington State goes full Animal Farm

We’re bombarded with cries of this or that being “under attack,” but few American institutions are under greater and more frequent actual attack during the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) than free speech. The latest beachhead, and surely one of the most egregious offensives, is underway in Washington State:

Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA) is expected to sign Substitute Senate Bill 5427, a controversial piece of legislation aimed at combating hate crimes and bias incidents in Washington state. However, the bill has sparked a heated debate over the potential implications of criminalizing free speech.

Debate not sufficient in yet another people’s paradise to prevent a clear violation of the First Amendment.

The bill, which passed through the Washington state legislature, seeks to create a “bias incident hotline” under the management of the State Attorney General’s Office. The stated intention is to support victims of hate crimes and track bias incidents.

The Washington Policy Center explains how the Legislature intends to go about it:

*SB 5427 would offer people a reward of up to $2,000 to report their neighbors, co-workers, family members and other people in the community for a “hate crime” or “bias incident.” *The bill would create a hotline to the state Attorney General’s office for this purpose. *The dollar reward would create an incentive to report incidents even when there is no evidence a criminal violation had occurred. *The bill would create the possibility that informants will simply report people they don’t like to get them in trouble with the Attorney General. *Under the bill the term “bias incident” can include “expressions” and other verbal statements, raising civil rights concerns about criminalizing First Amendment-protected speech. *The bill provides no process for accused people to clear their names. *This bill creates a financial incentive for people to judge each other, creating a suspicious, hostile environment in classrooms, workplaces and in the community.

The bill will ensure more than “the possibility” of people reporting others for less then virtuous reasons. Getting paid for virtue signaling will ensure Washington is going to have an unprecedented avalanche of Stasi-like informing on others. Back to The Gateway Pundit:

“The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) must oversee hate crimes and bias incidents hotline (hotline) staffed during business hours, dedicated to assisting people who have been targeted or affected by hate crimes and bias incidents. The hotline must: provide appropriate victim-centered, culturally competent, and trauma-informed information and referral; be as accessible to as many residents of Washington as is practical within appropriations, regardless of language proficiency,” the final bill reads.

Can you say “massive expansion of DEI drones in the AG’s office” boys and girls?

According to the bill, “Bias incident means a person’s hostile expression of animus toward another person, relating to the other person’s actual or perceived race, color, ethnicity, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability. A bias incident is deemed to be non-criminal in nature and does not include expressions of support for or opposition to a government’s policies or actions protected under free speech.” Critics of the bill, such as Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen (R-Puyallup) and Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen), argue that the legislation could potentially infringe on free speech rights by policing thought and speech rather than actions. They raise concerns over the subjective nature of determining intent and the consequences of reporting someone for an alleged bias incident.

Considering the contemporary behavior of blue state prosecutors, one may be certain this new free speech-suppressing power will be abused for political purposes.

The bill is now on the governor’s desk. If signed, it will set to take effect on January 1, 2025, with provisions for a pilot hotline program in select counties by July 1, 2025, and statewide implementation by January 1, 2027.

Graphic: Book cover scan by author

As in Orwell’s Animal Farm, some Washington State animals will be more equal, and more likely to be victims of “bias,” than others. Virtually anyone accused of bias against a member of a favored, eternally aggrieved, victim group will be investigated and convicted without trial. While the language of the law suggests “bias incidents” are non-criminal, one may be sure referrals will inevitably be made to prosecutors. In addition, one may be certain those accused of bias will become pariahs as inevitable leaks will be made to the media and the employers of the accused.

The greatest danger is those charged with investigating bias have every incentive to find it, and to do something about it. Since the very law that establishes their power over others is prima facie unconstitutional, will they obey any law or fail to deny the accused due process?

Washington State’s unfortunate residents may soon find out.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.