Eunuchs in Lotusland? James O'Keefe interviews a top Pentagon official

The Deep State is full of strange characters, but few are as strange as the one undercover journalist James O'Keefe picked out for a feature on Pentagon policymakers, a character named Jason Beck whose title is Associate Director, Total Force Requirements & Sourcing Policy at the Secretary of Defense's Office.

He spoke to O'Keefe with a full wokester menu of opening the border, disarming the population, abolishing the Second Amendment, abolishing the Electoral College, abolishing the Senate, and stacking the Supreme Court. His tone was repellently lackadaisical.

O'Keefe posed as a gay guy in a flowered shirt seeking a romantic relationship with the official from apparently a gay dating app in order to get him to open up:

It's an astonishing interview, given that Beck, whose LinkedIn lists him as a 2007 graduate of the Beltway's Catholic University of America, holds so much power at the Pentagon.

According to the interview, his actual job seems to be public relations. He's the one who tells Pentagon officials what they are going to say at certain kinds congressional hearings, known as "posture hearings," such as the one I wrote about a couple days ago with Rep. Matt Gaetz on the topic of Haiti. O'Keefe featured footage from that particular hearing in his video:

O'KEEFE: Oh, you actually write the answers for the congressional questions and stuff? BECK: Yeah.

...cut...

BECK: When we're talking about posture hearings, it's usually very high level.

So when we hear strange things coming from the Pentagon, like not wanting to guard the border as we did during the Trump administration, or the evasive mumble-jumble of the woman who gave Gaetz the lousy answers on Haiti, which Gaetz surmised suggested a lack of preparation for a Haitian refugee flood, it's Beck who tells these people what to say.

He casually listed all the liberal lotusland tropes about disarming the population, about sending the National Guard in to do it as had been done with school desegregation with all those racists, about stacking the Supreme Court in order to allow Congress to do what it wanted without checks and balances, and above all to open the border.

BECK: I mean, the recent immigration bill fiasco was almost unbelievable.

...cut...

BECK: Yeah, it's bad. O'KEEFE: Yeah. BECK: It's really racist.

...cut...

BECK: You know, just lots of that talk about, like, (finger quotes) border security. O'KEEFE: Ummm... BECK: That kind of nonsense. O'KEEFE: "Border security" ... what does that even mean? BECK: It doesn't mean anything.

...cut...

BECK: It's just like throwing money and people at a problem that doesn't really exist.

...cut...

BECK: The only crisis is one that we've created. It's a humanitarian crisis, but it's not a security crisis. O'KEEFE: And if anyone wants to come in, they can come in. BECK: I don't see why not, frankly, Like why do we need quotas? Why not just have an open border?

...cut...

BECK: There's no Taliban coming in (chuckles) through Mexico. Like they just make that stuff out of whole cloth, you know?

...cut...

BECK: When has a terrorist ever come in?

O'Keefe then shifted to footage of an incoming illegal at the border who said we would all soon know who he was, suggesting a potential terrorist with plans to destroy the U.S.

It calls to mind that these people at the Pentagon, who are supposedly so authoritative in their judgment that the media swallows everything they say whole -- aren't so very knowledgable at all.

This guy described himself on his dating app as "not masc" despite his beard, and told O'Keefe that he had had bottom surgery, meaning, his plumbing is different and he said it "hurt" suggesting that he had had his privates cut off in some kind of mental illness, making him a eunuch.

That his statements are so ill informed, and that he is a Pentagon official giving answers to higher-ranking Pentagon officials suggests that the country is being very poorly served, because this guy clearly doesn't understand what defense is or what defense is for. Calling for an unguarded border, allowing anyone in who wants to come in, and making the blanket claim that there is no such thing as terrorists crossing our border, despite what the Border Patrol is finding, amounts to clearly culpable ignorance. It's sad, really, this is a guy who perceives no threats except from the right and means to oppress those whose views aren't the same as his with force. He also denies that there's a such thing as a terrorist crossing our border despite the evidence that there is.

So he's a eunuch in Lotusland, basically waiting to be surprised that evil is out there, which is a disastrous thing to see in a defense official with that kind of rank and power.

It suggests that the people above him who promoted him hold similar ideas and know just as little as he does, culminating in Joe Biden who often says he does what he is told.

Is the U.S. being run by these kind of people? Apparently, it is, meaning, no one should take seriously anything they say as they live in a leftwing academic silo with no new ideas getting in. And suddenly, it becomes clear why the Pentagon was so resistant to guarding the border when the idea was bruited around during the Trump administration as well as so insubordinate generally.

A look under the hood at how these people talk in private confirms that they don't know more, they know less than the rest of us. That's what makes O'Keefe's work valuable.

