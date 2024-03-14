In Haiti, Joe Biden abandons missionaries and tells them to ‘be safe’

If you were tasked with summing up Joe Biden’s career in politics in one word or phrase, what would it be? Treason? Incompetence? Naptime? Brain fart? Ice cream? Dereliction of duty?

While all of the above are just as accurate and condemning as the next, I’d certainly settle on the last one, because leaving Americans behind is one of the worst things a commander-in-chief can do, and Biden’s streak remains uninterrupted.

But first the quick context, via Monica Showalter’s recent essay on Haiti:

On Joe Biden’s watch, Haiti has fallen into complete chaos, costing the U.S. another embassy. The government is not functioning at all and barbarians have taken over.

Yet, despite all of this, Americans trapped in Haiti are on their own—not only in theory, but as a matter of policy. The corpse in the White House sends his condolences though! Here’s the story, from John Hayward at Breitbart News:

American missionaries trapped in Haiti pleaded for rescue on Tuesday, reporting constant gunfire around their hideaway and corpses rotting in the streets. The group’s leader said the only assistance they have received from the Biden administration was advice to ‘be safe.’ ‘Okay, well, that’s not really helpful,’ Jill Dolan of the group Love A Neighbor said of the response she received from the U.S. Embassy when she asked for help getting her family out of Haiti. … ‘We’ve contacted agencies to extract us out. They have just said, ‘It’s way too dangerous where you are; you have to stay put,’’ she told CBS News on Wednesday.

So according to the Bidenites, it’s “too dangerous” to rescue trapped Americans… because certain people in the native population present a serious threat—gang leader “Barbecue” has attacked prisons, freeing “close to 5,000 prisoners”—but it’s not “too dangerous” to let Haitian “refugees” flood into our country? What’s to say the people waging the violence, the ones concerning American “agencies” as “too dangerous,” don’t pose as refugees, and exploit an open borders pro-invasion policy?

Hayward also reported that not only are these missionaries in a very dangerous situation regarding the breakout of what’s basically a civil war, some of them were trapped without life-saving medications (insulin)—too bad they didn’t claim to be “Palestinians” otherwise Biden and Blinken would have immediately dispatched $100 million worth of food, water, and medicine.

Yet, after Afghanistan and Israel, what else would anyone expect? This meme says it all, it just needs to be updated from time to time as Biden abandons Americans in a new locale:

Get in loser. We're leaving Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/hRGFBhzRMO — Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower (@Perpetualmaniac) September 8, 2021

