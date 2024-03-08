The State of the Union

Regardless of what POTUS says, it’s what he’s doing that counts.

Trump followers want to make America great again. No one seems to know what the Republican Party wants. But the goals of the Democratic Party are clear. The defining position of today’s left, now more than ever, is one of dissatisfaction and dissidence. Socioeconomic classes and inequalities are resultant of the oppressed being subjugated by the oppressors in an unjustly evolved social system based in racism, xenophobia, misogyny, and capitalistic greed. There is little or nothing in current American society that warrants perpetuation. The Democrats want to remake American society into a system they alone control.

The Constitution. An illegitimate document framed by slaveowners. It must be reframed to show preference for favored groups, institutions, and policies to bolster the political influence of the Left.

The Supreme Court. Strict adherence to the tenets of a flawed Constitution stands in the way of progressive liberalism. Judicial activism need replace jurisprudence. The Court needs to be expanded with progressive thinkers. Its jurisdiction should not be limited to Constitutional issues -- Roe should have been upheld.

Patriotism. Patriotism is a product of white nationalism and xenophobia. There is no American exceptionalism. We must totally and immediately embrace globalization as a moral imperative. Open borders is “who we are!”

Democracy. Their concept of the democratic process is to jail their political opponent via a weaponized legal system instead of defeating him at the polls. And if that doesn’t work, there is always ballot harvesting and early and absentee mail-in voting.

Electoral college. A system imparting too much power to the states, particularly rural red zones over urban blue zones. And if it has to stay, we’ll have to grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico to establish a permanent electoral majority.

Free market economy. Unregulated markets, driven by private sector supply and demand, are innovative and efficient, but lack social responsibility and environmental stewardship. Better to have the economy driven by central planning in which the government promotes and subsidizes ventures aligned with its political agenda. (The subprime mortgage push, Solyndra, and current EV mandates are clear examples of central-planning outcomes.)

Caucasians. A race which, while generating the bulk of mankind’s scientific and technical advances and evolving representative forms of government, has also found time to oppress other ethnic and racial groups and establish a culture of white supremacy and privilege. The DIE movement must be sustained to level the playing field.

Religion. Religious tenets can be in conflict with the objectives of the administrative state and so must be declared illegal. Society currently includes state and religion. But if society is to be consumed by and equated to state, there is simply no room for religion.

Family. The family structure, too, can conflict with the agenda of the state. Parents should have no input in developing public-school curricula. Single parenthood is fine, encouraging state dependency. In Obama’s “The life of Julia,” Julia was exalted as a cog in the wheel of the welfare state, without purpose or individuality.

Gender. We must achieve gender neutrality. “Toxic masculinity” fosters competition and reward for merit in direct opposition to our D-I-E initiative. It also embodies individualism, which hampers collectivism and the attainment of a compliant populace.

Human nature. Self-serving behavior is baked into human nature, so leftists seek to override the role of human nature in determining behavior because, if left unchecked, it introduces patterns that cannot be manipulated. Acceptable behavior must be molded primarily by environmental exposure. The best way to achieve compliant behavior is through indoctrination of the young.

Natural law. Natural law also is too inflexible and resistant to manipulation for the Left. Gender and race are thus to be looked upon as social structures rather than biological entities.

These are fulfilling times for the Left, which thrives on stirring up discontent, thus creating an opportunity to display its moral certitude and superiority in defense of the “oppressed“ while weaponizing the forces of the administrative state to wreak revenge upon the “oppressors,” whom they strive to replace.

