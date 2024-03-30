The Democrat party is a Potemkin village

"Most people see what they expect to see, what they want to see, what they've been told to see, what conventional wisdom tells them to see - not what is right in front of them in its pristine condition." --Vincent Bugliosi



A Potemkin village is a façade, an attempt to fool people into believing things are better or different than they are.

Nothing has revealed the shallow, empty façade of the Democrat party like the rather obscene fundraiser held Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden’s campaign is going so badly that Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were resurrected from the shadows to bolster Biden’s sinking polling numbers.

Whoever is running the campaign apparently thinks people are so stupid that getting those two former presidents on board will fool voters into thinking Biden is not the failed, demented, callous man he is.

So along with Obama and Clinton they gathered up some reliably lefty performers like Queen Latifah, the quite unappealing Lizzo, and a few others with whom most people are unfamiliar to put on a show. Missing was Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy, who campaigned vigorously for Biden in 2019. He got his home raided by police last week for a host of serious crimes: sex trafficking of minors, drug dealing and abuse, etc.

One can’t help but wonder if Combs and Hunter were party pals since they have similar lifestyle tastes.

According to the media, there were five thousand people in attendance, many of whom paid as much as five hundred thousand dollars to attend. A picture with the three presidents cost one hundred thousand dollars.

It was a disgraceful event, especially since the funeral of the most recently murdered policeman killed in New York was taking place a few miles away.

That is where President Trump was. Biden hardly, if at all, acknowledged this most recent senseless murder by yet another thug with so many previous violent crimes to his name, he should not have been on the streets. Biden similarly ignored the murder of Laken Riley by one of the ten million illegal aliens he has ushered into the country. Biden and his Marxist handlers could not care less about the victims of their soul-crushing policies. These are cruel and corrupt people. Their shabby bit of cheap and tawdry theater that allegedly raised $25 million only proves how unethical and tone deaf they truly are. They are about one thing, one thing only – money.

Who are those five thousand people who paid obscene amounts of money to wallow in the imagined glow of Obama, Clinton and Biden?

They are one-dimensional charlatans, self-appointed elites who think that being a Democrat makes them superior beings. Their relentless virtue-signaling would be amusing if it were not so eternally predictable. Outside of the event, about five hundred of their former and current base protested Israel’s self-defensive war against the terrorist organization, Hamas. This is ironic because those in attendance probably agree with the protestors.

The pro-Hamas, hate-Israel crowd are as one with the hate-America throng wildly applauding for a president that has brought America to the brink of disaster on every score – economic, national security, militarily and our sovereignty. Our judicial system has been Stalinized; Democrats are free to break all laws, conservatives will be punished severely for minor infractions. Our law enforcement agencies have been thoroughly weaponized.

Rampant crime is the chaos the Democrat party needs to further its agenda.

What has been done to the people who were present at the Capitol on January 6 is Stalinist in the extreme as is the lawfare perpetrated against Trump.

On top of that, Biden intentionally destroyed the energy independence we enjoyed under Trump. His open border has forever altered the demography of the nation and not in a good way. The migrants pouring over the border are not coming to be productive citizens; they are coming to be taken care of by American taxpayers. They are not grateful for what they are receiving, and they expect more. That’s what we get when other countries are emptying their prisons and mental institutions and sending their worst our way.

Democrats routinely, endlessly present themselves as the party of democracy while they censor narratives and opinions they do not like.

They abhor the Constitution because, as Obama often noted, it is a document of negative rights; it lays out what the government must not do.

That the SCOTUS is right now weighing the value of the First Amendment tells us just how far they have succeeded to that end.

The Democrat party as a democratic institution is a false front.

It has no interest in the freedom of individual citizens. We are each only members of one or another identity group to them. We are oppressors or oppressed, white or minority, labeled according to our sexual orientation – LGBTQ++ or not. The party as currently constituted means to control every aspect of how we live, the more constrained the better.

For example, mandating EVs without building a requisite number of charging stations is just one way they strive to restrict our movement. The party loves to rage against Trump as an authoritarian but we’ve never had to endure a president more authoritarian than Joe Biden.

This Democrat party has to be commended for its hive mind – not one of them deviates from the mandated party line. They are not allowed to think for themselves. One has to assume that their leadership has something, some sort of leverage, on every one of them.

If Republicans were similarly of like mind, the country would not find itself in the grave state of near destruction that it currently is. Republicans present not a Potemkin village front but a fractured one which has rendered them self-destructive losers who infuriate their constituents. RINOs like Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowsky, Ken Buck, et al. are happy to betray their once-declared conservative tenets because they have no core values.

Like the Democrats who bow down in servitude to their leaders, those rascally Republicans think nothing of betraying those who voted for them. They do not care, they feel no allegiance to them. Like the Democrats, it is all about, only about, getting and keeping the power to get rich and stay rich. The American people therefore have very few men and women in power who have their best interests at heart.

Who does?

Trump does. That’s why they have to destroy him. The Democrat party is not what it pretends to be. The truth is that it is waging war against the American people while faking it all the way to the bank. That is what that Radio City extravaganza was all about. It takes money to cheat and they will cheat again.

“Deception is a developed art of civilization and the most potent weapon in the game of power.” --Robert Greene

Image: Erica Fischer, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0