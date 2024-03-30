The brumation of Barack Obama

Reptiles don’t hibernate; they brumate. They slow their heart rate and breathing and lower their body temperature, which is how they survive the winter. Only cold-blooded animals brumate. But spring is on its way, and Barack Obama has come back to life to save Joe Biden.

A recent photo showed a scowling Obama at a New York airport pulling on the elbow of Joe Biden, who was going in the wrong direction. They were there for a fundraiser for dementia Joe. Obama has committed to Biden’s re-election — with Michelle Obama in the wings, just in case. Obama doesn’t realize that the shine is off the penny, and few pay attention to him, and less to Bill Clinton, who also showed up. Uh-oh. There must be “trouble in River City.”

Besides paying a hefty fee for dinner, the underwhelming, overly rich could have their picture taken with the threesome who caused so much damage to the dignity and economics of our country. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz happily snapped pictures for a reported mere $100,000 extra for the Biden campaign.

Obama is now running a “Cover Your A-- Tour.” He brought the mentally defective Biden into the fold as his vice president and is now permanently entangled with him. By the way, Barack, none of us has forgotten your “Apology Tour,” where you embarrassed every American with your imagined slights by us against the entire world.

During an address in Strasbourg, France, in April 2009, Obama said, “There have been times where America has shown arrogance and been dismissive, even derisive.” In psychology, this is called “projection.”

As the tour progressed to Turkey, Obama said: “The United States is still working through some of our own darker periods in our history. Our country still struggles with the legacies of slavery and segregation, the past treatment of Native Americans.” Obama has no real knowledge of any of those allegations because of his charmed life.

Henry Kissinger wrote in his memoir Years of Renewal: “The great statesmen of the past saw themselves as heroes who took on the burden of their societies’ painful journey from the familiar to the as yet unknown. The modern politician is less interested in being a hero than a superstar. ... When a candidate’s views are forged in focus groups and ratified by television anchorpersons, insecurity and superficiality become congenital.” Hammer, meet nail.

Yet Obama believes he is a great statesman. Who could debate that upon the sight of his official portrait in the Smithsonian, where he looks as though he’s performing a bodily function in the woods?

Who has done less for blacks than Barack Obama? Michelle Obama, that’s who. According to Joel Gilbert’s Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power, she had uninsured Blacks stopped at the emergency room of the University of Chicago Medical Center, dumped in a van, and taken to a neighborhood Emergi-Care. She saved the hospital millions while pulling down $300,000 a year for a seldom-show job.

Then Michelle had 20,000 blacks displaced with the promise they would live in new buildings as the Cabrini Greens housing project was torn down. That didn’t happen. A white person could not have pulled off either of those stunts; the black community would have raised holy hell.

Like typical radical Democrats, the Obamas are famous for doing more for themselves and less for anyone else.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available online at Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. She can be contacted at susandanielspi@aol.com.

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).