My gut feeling is that a lot of sane Democrats are singing "Help me Ronna Get Trump out of their head" or a variation of the Beach Boys "Help me Rhonda Get her out of my heart." Yes, it's hard to function when someone is living rent free in your head. It makes you predictable and whiny.

Well, you know the story. Ronna McDaniel got hired by NBC and most of us reacted, there goes another from politics to political commentary. Didn't George Stephanopoulos and Jean Psaki do the same thing?

Election deniers? Remember when it was fashionable to say that a president was not legitimate, i.e. Bush 2000 and Trump 2016.

So what did Ronna McDaniel say or do that makes her such a threat to democracy? Nothing, unless you work at NBC and don't want to mess up the little “we hate Trump” club that you hang around with.

Yes, MSNBC has gone crazy and the hissy fit over Ronna confirms it. I agree with this NY Post editorial:

Missing: One backbone -- if found, please return to NBC management. In less than a week, NBCUniversal News Group hired and then un-hired former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a political commentator -- caving to the unhinged whining of on-air NBC and MSNBC “talent.” Rachel Maddow on her MSBNC show called the hire “inexplicable”; Chuck Todd returned to “Meet the Press” to denounce McDaniel’s “credibility issues”; Mika Brzezinski of “Morning Joe” slammed her as an “anti-democracy election denier.” This at a company that secretly hired Jen Psaki when she was still President Biden’s spokesliar (vouching for the ethical “safeguards” of Hunter’s art sales, for one of many laughers), broadcasts the reality-denying Joy Reid -- and whose hosts generally ate up every bit of “Russiagate” disinformation and the whole “the laptop is a Russian plant” fabrication. Heck, how does McDaniel have less “credibility” than serial-lying, ex-spook MSNBC regular commenters James Clapper and John Brennan?

Yes, the place is crazy and their reaction to Ronna McDaniel confirms that the network needs someone with a backbone to tell these people to get Trump out of their heads. It is amazing to me that someone as gentle as Ronna McDaniel would generate such a reaction. I could understand such a reaction if a real conservative had been hired. Ronna? No way.

So the executives are weak, and worse, writing off half the country. Maybe talking to each other and drowning in Trump Derangement Syndrome is their way of living. On the other hand, it's probably not what the bean counters want to hear or the people who gauge such boring things like who is watching in this demo or that demo.

Poor Ronna. She tried but couldn’t help get Trump out of their heads.

