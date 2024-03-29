Joe Biden had $7.5 billion to spend on 500,000 EV charging stations. He has built ... 7

Way back in 2021, Joe Biden vowed to spend $7.5 billion of our taxpayer dollars to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. The greenie future was just around the corner, he assured, soon everyone would be driving an electric vehicle, and the future was so bright, we'd have to wear shades.

Now that his term is ending, how's that going?

According to the Washington Post:

“I think a lot of people who are watching this are getting concerned about the timeline,” said Alexander Laska, deputy director for transportation and innovation at the center-left think tank Third Way.

But now, more than two years after Congress allocated $7.5 billion to help build out those stations, only 7 EV charging stations are operational across four states. And as the Biden administration rolls out its new rules for emissions from cars and trucks — which will require a lot more electric cars and hybrids on the road — the sluggish build-out could slow the transition to electric cars.

President Biden has long vowed to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the United States by 2030. Those stations, the White House said, would help Americans feel confident purchasing and driving electric cars, and help the country cut carbon pollution.

Seems his call to leave it to him to turn our economy green isn't working out quite like he thought it would work out.

It's like the shovel-ready jobs promised by President Obama early in his term that he eventually admitted never quite panned out like he thought it would?

Now Joe Biden has "toppped" that Obama failure with his electric vehicle charging stations scheme, making his promises even more empty than Obama's.

It's not surprising. It's the idiocy of leftist big government policies in action.

It's the old problem of central planning for a Better Tomorrow instead of letting the market decide.

Had Biden left the green future up to market forces, the charging stations would have gone up on their own because enterprising entrepreneurs would have found a market for it and with that, a profitable opportunity to do so.

They didn't, because electric vehicles are expensive and less efficient than gas-powered vehicles, harder to drive, and seemingly more dangerous and less socially responsible based on their reliance on rare earth minerals mined by third world children. Those were the signals the market was responding to, but for Biden, that didn't matter.

Biden ignored all that and took it upon himself to force electric vehicles onto the public anyway with his electric charging station schemes.

Getting everyone into electric vehicles whether they like it or not was the name of his greenie leftist game, which he and his allied claimed was all about saving the planet. The greenie left has always had a thing against efficient cars with members of the public driving these individual cars without a bus driver directing them and Joe Biden has embraced its agenda, with ambitious mandates on buying less-efficient electric vehicles, impossible fuel efficiency standards, actual bans on gasoline-powered vehicles in coming years, and innovations-from-hell like metered mileage taxes, as we see bruited about in California.

Now that he's gotten what he wanted, he's made another mess of it, wasting a lot of money on consultant contracts, crony payouts and other things that don't put charging stations on the ground.

In reality it has never been about global warming but about consolidating government and greenie control and power.

Biden had the most ambitious of plans to spend big on EV infrastructure to be ready for artificial deadlines he calls "the future"-- $7.5 billion in spending at least count -- and mandates galore.

Except that he hasn't lived up to his much-touted end of the bargain. He's running for re-election based on his record, and well, the seven charging stations are his record.

