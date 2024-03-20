Texas blocked—again—from being able to arrest and deport Illegals

Oh, where to begin in the latest episode of “America’s Judicial Rollercoaster” featuring the audacious blockade by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals against Texas's gallant effort to enforce its own borders?

Yes, you heard that right. In a move that could only be concocted in the wildest dreams of a liberal screenplay writer, the appellate court decided to thumb its nose at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Why? Simply to prevent Texas from using Senate Bill 4 to do the unfathomable: arrest and deport illegal immigrants. Gasp! The horror of a state taking steps to protect its citizens and uphold law and order! From CBS:

Hours after the Supreme Court gave Texas officials permission to jail and prosecute migrants suspected of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization, an appeals court late Tuesday blocked the state from enforcing its controversial immigration law known as SB4. In a late-night order, a 5th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a pause that it issued in early March to suspend a lower court ruling that found SB4 to be unconstitutional.

(“Dissolving the pause” meant that the ruling blocking SB 4 from taking effect issued by the court beneath the 5th Circuit Court was back in play; the 5th Circuit is holding a hearing this morning to determine the legality of SB 4.)

Let’s set the scene further. Senate Bill 4 wasn’t just some whimsical decree by the Lone Star State, but a measured response to an untenable situation at the border. Yet before the ink could dry on this piece of legislative pushback, the Biden administration, in its infinite wisdom, challenged it for daring to tread on what they perceive as exclusive federal ground. Cue the international outcry, led by none other than Mexico, which seemed more concerned about Texas’s laws than its own border policies. Because, of course, in the bizarro world of contemporary politics, securing one’s border is now an act of aggression.

This circus act put on by the appellate court doesn’t just highlight the clash between Texas's resolve and federal inertia; it epitomizes the ideological chasm threatening the very fabric of our republic. The decision to block SB 4 is a stark reminder of how far some are willing to go to undermine state sovereignty and promote a borderless agenda, all while wrapping themselves in the cloak of moral superiority.

What's truly fascinating — or disturbing, depending on your tolerance for political theater — is how this saga underscores the broader conflict between common sense governance and the delirious fever dream of “woke” ideology. It's as if the principles that have guided successful societal organization for millennia are being tossed aside in favor of a reality where feelings trump facts, and enforcement of the law is subject to the whims of emotional appeal rather than the letter of the law.

As we stand at this crossroads, watching the spectacle unfold, one can’t help but ponder the implications for federal-state relations. If a state like Texas can’t take proactive steps to secure its borders without being slapped down by the judicial system, what does that say about our republic? Are we to believe that the federal government, which has abdicated its responsibility in this arena, gets to have the final say while states suffer the consequences?

But wait, there’s more. This ongoing legal kerfuffle isn’t just a policy debate; it’s a litmus test for the soul of America. It challenges us to consider what kind of nation we want to be. Do we aspire to uphold the rule of law, sovereignty, and security, or are we content to descend into a chaotic free-for-all, governed by the capricious dictates of “woke” ideology?

As the 2024 presidential election looms, this issue will undoubtedly take center stage, shaping the narrative and forcing candidates to take a stand. Will they side with the rule of law and the principles of sovereignty, or will they capitulate to the forces of chaos and moral relativism?

In the end, the appellate court’s decision is more than a legal anomaly; it’s a clarion call for a moral and intellectual revival. For if we continue down this path, ignoring the lessons of history and the foundational principles of our republic, we risk not just the integrity of our borders, but the very essence of what it means to be America. So, buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Jerry McGlothlin serves as the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency known for representing guests who are dedicated to helping preserve and advance our Constitutional Republic and maintaining a Judeo-Christian ethic.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.