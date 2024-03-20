Biden’s Afghanistan redo for Gaza, and an Obama sighting at PM Sunak’s Downing Street

We remember the billions of dollars of American defense equipment, a parting gift to the terrorists in Afghanistan, after Biden’s ignominious, sudden withdrawal. We certainly remember the Americans stranded there, for months and longer. We remember the dead American soldiers, whose bodies Biden “honored” stateside—by glancing now and then at his watch. We have seen ISIS rearm and regroup in that beleaguered desert place, which is now far more a draw for terrorism than it was when American troops were a marginal, but protective force.

Biden and his party are doing it again in Gaza—but worse. They’re fighting Israel against its just self-defense response. It was grossly clear in October that Biden and company didn’t really love Israel. Now, Senate crony (handy that he’s Jewish) Chuck Schumer, is speaking out in his official capacity against Prime Minister Netanyahu, because Netanyahu has the gall to wage a military campaign in response to the murderous October attack (and continued abuse and death of hostages, including Americans). Here is Bibi’s response to Schumer:

​​

How PC for liberal and leftist Americans to forget what happened in October–-the sudden vicious attack, the murders, tortures, bombings, and rapes, the whole human devastation of unprovoked regional terrorism laid bare. How convenient to adopt the milquetoast posture of American liberals who now pretend that the “Palestinians”—many of whom conspired in the Hamas attack—are somehow all and only, innocent bystanders. There is no moral equation, however far you stretch it, in favoring either Hamas and/or “Palestine” over Israel. Hamas started, and is prolonging a serious war against Israel. Statehood for Gaza has been a failed diplomatic initiative for decades.

It is even worse to do a Neville Chamberlain, as Biden is, and push fake negotiations with third world terrorists, hostages still in tow, and promote an unhistoric, ungrounded “state” for Gaza. Terribly, we have no Winston Churchill to clear the air on what is black and what is white; on who are our allies, and who aren’t.

Biden is supporting the wrong side of both history and current geopolitics, again, as he did with Afghanistan: now he’s throwing American tax cash at Gaza, to “rebuild” so-called infrastructure there, virtually “hiring” external construction interests with presumed Hamas involvement to do the building:

US invites Qatar to help build Gaza pier, over Israeli objections Official says a Qatari port in Gaza is a dream come true for Hamas, adding that it is unfortunate Israel failed to see the gravity of the situation in time to prevent Qatari involvement[.]

Just as Biden welcomes transvestites with criminal backgrounds to the White House, so he backs his “Muslim” staff with Hamas sympathizers. Muslims in Congress do Israel no favors, as should have been expected, and Biden is so good with that. (He needs Michigan in 2024.)

Immoral equivalency is Biden’s strong suit, and his own corrupt family’s enrichment is his guide star. Why should Biden worry about our nation’s wasted, robbed resources for its own (or its allies) defenses, when he has already grabbed so much of these resources for his own personal advancement?

There is a clear pattern with Biden’s wars. It’s called the double-cross; we see it in Ukraine as well. Where is the money going? Why is Chuck Schumer running so hot on over-the-top, still unaccounted funds for Ukraine—the laundromat for dodgy American politicians’ trending corruption for decades—and so cold on the Jewish people?

We remember Schumer’s photo-ops, when he was one of the first in Congress to dash over to Israel this past October: his solemn and phony pronouncements on-site for unconditional support for Israel, and against the Hamas aggressors. Well, we see the Schumer and Biden conditions, now, and they smell like appeasement.

Biden wanted to move our new embassy out of Jerusalem. Many said that was just because Trump put it there. Biden’s distaste and pettiness for the accomplishments of past presidents is now written large in Obama’s recent and abrupt sighting at the door of PM Sunak’s Downing Street office, for “a private meeting.” (That being a stretch of privilege reserved for the abusers of past office, reminiscent of Jimmy Carter’s global forays.) Sunak, stunningly rich/elite (courtesy of his wife’s Indian inheritance), is a closet supporter of Gazan Arabs, as well as a globalist, soft on illegal immigration and/or terrorism, anti-Brexit, and thus, an EU star. What was Obama getting up to, over there? Just, characteristically, sticking his nose in? Or, sending a message to our own commander-in-chief: get Israel while you can? Don’t blow the will of the elite?

Finally, Biden and his ham-handed diplomats may now get to enjoy the traitorous “rehabilitation” of Hamas:

Hamas Begins Rehabilitating Militant Units in Northern Gaza the Israeli Army Declared Dismantled Sources say Hamas is appointing new commanders and is attempting to bring together operatives from different battalions. A senior defense official indicated that Hamas was severely wounded, but the withdrawal of the forces would allow it to recover.

This is the stuff of our national nightmare.

Image: Public domain.