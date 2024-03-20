How to reach the youth market, and it really is so much simpler (and cheaper) than going woke

One of the reasons corporate America is going woke, is that they are desperately struggling to reach the next generation of consumers.



The companies are trying to tell the kids that they get them. They see that LGBTQ is trendy… so they wrap themselves in rainbows and market tucking panties to children.



They see the kids are all enamored with trans, and they hire Dylan Mulvaney to push their beer. In the process, they have pretty much alienated everyone whose political sensibilities lie anywhere to right of Che Guevara.



However, one American brand recently reached the youth market … quite accidentally.



They did it by producing an attractive, quality product … at an affordable price. With zero social media presence, and no virtue-signaling.



General Motors recently announced their sales figures for 2023. Buried in the mountain of data was a fascinating statistic. Of all the GM nameplates, the nameplate with the highest sales rate amongst 16-34 year olds is the new gas-powered, Buick Envista.



In other words, for the first time ever, a Buick has GM’s top selling car for its youngest buyers … across all GM brands.



General Motors has never marketed Buick to buyers under 40, so how exactly did they pull off this youthful coup?

For starters, the Envista looks like a Lamborghini Urus.

Image: Rtu718629, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED

A starting price tag of about $24k and top price of $31k helps, too.

Could it really be as simple as putting out an attractive product at an attractive price? Buick’s sales figures are screaming that this is a definite possibility.

Is corporate America listening? Will GM listen? Or will they continue to bumble down the path of pretending to mimic political activism to try to attract the youth?



The very word “Buick” congers up visions of elderly codgers driving 20 miles an hour under the speed limit with their blinker perpetually on. But, without spending one dime on marketing to counter that impression; Buick has captured GM's youngest buyers.



And they did it with innovative design, frugality, and perceived value.



Are you listening AB InBev? Because the kids are buying Buicks, not Bud Light.



More importantly, is Buick going to listen? The kids want gasoline-powered vehicles … GM’s own statistics are quite clear about this and are not lying to them.



Yet Buick is planning an electric future … or so they say. Buick doesn’t even offer a hybrid yet, and actions do speak louder than press releases.



Maybe American kids and senior citizens aren’t so different after all, both seem to crave simplicity, good design, and efficiency over fake activism. It’s a little thing, but it gives me hope.