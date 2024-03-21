Schadenfreude: Democrats rig themselves out of Florida

With Democrats, there's no such thing as doing an election the normal way.

There's always got to be rigging.

We saw it in 2016, when Democrats rigged their own primaries with unelected "superdelegates" to keep Bernie Sanders off the top of their ticket in favor of Hillary Clinton, and then they pulled it again with similar moves against the Bernster in 2020.

Now it's 2024, and they rigged their primary a couple days ago in a new way for unpopular Joe Biden in Florida.

According to The Federalist:

Florida Democrats chose to award President Joe Biden the state’s delegates in November instead of holding a presidential primary vote, presumably to protect the unpopular incumbent. But it appears the move backfired and led to a wipeout of Democrats in local races. Florida Democrat Party leaders awarded Biden the state’s 224 delegates months ago and cancelled the primary, in a move Biden’s Democrat challengers called “intentional disenfranchisement” and said was “done obviously in secret, obviously to help the incumbent Joe Biden.” The lack of a statewide Democrat primary meant registered Democrats had less reason to turn out on Tuesday than Republicans, who decisively voted for former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

They didn't dare hold a normal primary, out of fear that Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson and other marginal Democrat challenger candidates might just humiliate senile old Joe. It's amazing what Democrat voters put up with from their own party.

So Florida's Democrat voters had absolutely no reason to turn up for the presidential primaries because there wasn't any primary for them to vote for at all on the presidential front.

And as a result, many just skipped the entire primary process, meaning, all the minor Democrats seeing local seats and offices in Florida got stiffed as Republicans turned out in droves to vote for President Trump and all the downballot candidates while they were at it, and their own voters stayed home.

What a way to rig it for Joe.

It sounds like they didn't even plan this, let alone expect it, which is unforgiveable among political animals running that show.

It's also something that was likely protested by all the candidates and their consultants for the lower offices -- surely they would have protested.

But the whole thing fell on deaf ears since the Democrats at the top never listen to the Democrats lower down on the food chain.

So there was a wipeout. And now Florida is redder than ever, and with incumbency comes added power. Seriously, the whole electoral map went flame red in that primary, with every single county going red as a result of that decision.

Now they've got an uphill task in America's fastest-growing state to get some kind of political foothold in the future. Even the bluest counties over there have gone red.

They did that to themselves and nobody gets fired for it. They just can't help themselves. Rigging is a way of life for them and anything that rigs for Joe Biden is second nature to them.

Stand up and take a bow, Florida Democrats, and by all means, promote the idiots who engineered this to the national levels. Let's hope they repeat such self-riggings in this or other ways nationwide.

Image: Twitter screen shot