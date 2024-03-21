Orwellian Google changes the definition of ‘bloodbath’ to match the MSM narrative

Last week, Donald Trump said that China was going to take advantage of American laws to inflict a “bloodbath” on the auto industry. He gave that word a traditionally accepted meaning, which refers to a devastating loss in a business context. It’s a metaphor. However, the Democrat party and its communist media pretended that Trump was promising to bring physical violence to America’s streets. To aid that interpretation, Google has stealthily changed its definition of “bloodbath.” However corrupt you believe Google is, it’s worse than that. Much worse.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word “bloodbath” first appeared in 1814 and has four usages. The full definition is behind a paywall, but even the short version tells you something important, for it says that “bloodbath” was used metaphorically in pharmacology beginning in the 1830s, in sports beginning in the 1950s, and in finance beginning in the 1960s.

Dictionary.com also defines “bloodbath” to refer to financial losses. Thus, it states that “bloodbath” can mean either “a ruthless slaughter of a great number of people; massacre” or “Informal. a period of disastrous loss or reversal: A few mutual funds performed well in the general bloodbath of the stock market.”

None of this is ambiguous.

But of course, most people don’t use dictionaries nowadays. Instead, they simply go to Google and type in a word, confident that they’ll get back a standardized definition culled from Oxford Languages. Thus, if I type “potato definition” into Google, it returns the following:

That’s straightforward enough. Google, however, still maintains editorial control over its dictionary content, which explains why the definition of “bloodbath” changed in the last four days:

HOLY SHlT. Google just quietly changed its search results for "bloodbath definition"

In the future, anyone trying to understand what Trump really meant in his speech about China and the Biden administration’s attack on the American auto industry will be forced into accepting the Democrats’ assertion that Trump was promising actual violence if he doesn’t get elected.

For now, the other major search engines have not followed in Google’s footsteps. End Wokeness captured an honest definition at DuckDuckGo:

Looking up "bloodbath definition" on 2 top search engines (Google vs DuckDuckGo).

Spot the difference:



Spot the difference: pic.twitter.com/eaGVKHrmmB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2024

Bing, too, has remained honest:

(See also Merriam-Webster itself, which has left the definition untouched.)

George Orwell didn’t create Newspeak in 1984 to be creatively cute. Instead, he was making an important point, which deserves to be quoted at some length as you contemplate what Google (which controls almost 92% of internet searches) is trying to do. In an appendix to 1984 entitled “The Principles of Newspeak,” Orwell explained:

The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the world-view and mental habits proper to the devotees of Ingsoc, but to make all other modes of thought impossible. It was intended that when Newspeak had been adopted once and for all and Oldspeak forgotten, a heretical thought — that is, a thought diverging from the principles of Ingsoc — should be literally unthinkable, at least so far as thought is dependent on words. Its vocabulary was so constructed as to give exact and often very subtle expression to every meaning that a Party member could properly wish to express, while excluding all other meanings and also the possibility of arriving at them by indirect methods. This was done partly by the invention of new words, but chiefly by eliminating undesirable words and by stripping such words as remained of unorthodox meanings, and so far as possible of all secondary meanings whatever. (Emphasis added.)

Need I say more? Well, one more thing: How far past time is it to break up Google for antitrust violations?

