A moral duty to warn others

If you could see your neighbor, with his family in the car, about to drive into a sinkhole, would you warn him? Would you be obliged to warn? Or could you simply choose not to, thinking, “Well, it is his life and his choice,” or “I can’t be bothered”?

As a country we are screaming down the highway with mud on the windshield and wipers that need replacing, headed toward a sinkhole. As a country, We the People have a moral duty to warn one another, to avert the crisis to the best of our ability.

The American economy, we are told, is “just fine” or “getting better,” but the middle class and below are getting hammered daily by inflation, health costs, fear of job loss, and much more competition for work. Rampant inflation is making it difficult for families to buy nutritious food: a dozen eggs, which could be bought for less than $1 in 2019, now ranges from two to $4. Today, with price increases of over 100% in the same period, median household income increased by a mere 9%. Mortgage interest rates jumped from 2% to 7.5%. In less than three years, the dream of homeownership has been placed out of reach for too many Americans.

Against this backdrop, the powers that be have opened the floodgates of immigration, vetting no one, just rolling out the red carpet. “Inclusion is our strength,” they chant dully, unconvincingly, in unison, almost as if they have a chip in their heads.

Do you recall that we were “just a day ago” worried about robots and A.I. replacing manual labor? How exactly are we going to employ 6 or 10 or 15 million so-called newcomers? How will we afford health care for them? We are not even able to provide it for the native-born American population. We don’t even cover our disabled veterans, many of whom are on the street. And what about our “war on terror,” the long lines for a TSA pat-down? Do we as a country no longer fight terror? Did we win? Or was there a peace deal with terrorists of all stripes that I missed? How does anything around immigration and the border make sense?

As a person under oath before God to defend and protect the Constitution, I have no choice but to ask these questions out loud. To speak up — even though they are verboten questions for which people lose their jobs or are harassed. As the executive director of a family foundation whose mission is to “help people see without distortion,” I am morally obliged to ask about logical inconsistencies. As a mother who hopes to one day be a grandmother, I am spiritually and biologically driven not to let destructive behaviors go unchallenged, no matter whom it displeases.

Are you asking these questions? If not, why not?

To help you see without distortion, I’d like you to contemplate the question, “Could it be all about the money?”

Henry Kissinger is reported to have said, “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.”

Regardless of whether he actually said this or not, the statement is true. The evidence before us, the seemingly irrational welcoming of millions we when we can’t feed our own, points to a stark reality. More people means larger government pretending to solve problems. Larger government means more money and more control. But don’t worry. These same people tell us defensively that Haiti is not an “s-hole country.” Haiti is “already great!” This is the same greatness they seem to strive for in the USA.

Fact is, our government has a legal duty under the Constitution to We the People (its boss) to secure the basic necessities of life, energy, food, and shelter. The Federal Reserve system has a legal duty to control inflation and maintain employment. Are both the government and the Federal Reserve system openly rejecting their duty, without apology or explanation? Do we even still operate under the Constitution? Or has there been a quiet unspoken change to our entire legal structure? If so, what is the word for such an event?

The bipartisan Congress is full of people who acquired an astonishingly high net worth on under $200K per year. When someone fails to do his job and simultaneously gets extremely rich, it is not difficult to imagine that it is deliberate (and worse). This is not being paranoid. If your neighbor invited ten new people to live in his home when several of his family members were wearing rags and malnourished, what would you say about him? What would you think if he did this at the same time he started taking exotic vacations and parking sports cars in his driveway? How would you interpret his behaviors and motives?

Our country is in serious peril. Are you open to considering how this could be related to the control of money?

What we hear from our bipartisan “representatives” is that to address all problems, including to “welcome the newcomers,” they just need...you guessed it: more money. They want an even bigger government! Today the government employs an estimated 2.87 million people, and if we include federal contractors, this number balloons to between 12 and 25 million. All of these events occur against the backdrop of a national sovereign debt that has skyrocketed to $34 trillion. How is this all going to end? Not well for anyone, I fear.

We are currently adding another trillion dollars to national debt roughly every three months. This debt cannot possibly be paid off in your lifetime or mine. It can’t be paid off in our children’s lifetime or even our grandchildren’s. It is unsustainable and therefore must end in a terrible crash, yet our experts are calling this “a good economy.” The money is being printed for the purpose of swelling our country with even more people, despite our inability to care for them or our own. If it continues, it is possible that we will be just as great as some people say that Haiti is now!

Money-printing; cumulative inflation; unchecked immigration; and a swelling, wildly unaccountable government bureaucracy are harming our society in countless ways. All of this is degrading our children’s education, degrading the arts, degrading public debate and discourse on serious problems, degrading our ability to retire, and degrading our mental and physical health. Weak people are easily controlled.

Remember Kissinger’s statement: “He who controls the money...”

Who does control the money? Do they act lawfully? Do they act morally? How do you rate their performance? Is it time for them to be fired?

For us to see without distortion, these are questions that must be front and center in public discourse. These are the questions we must be asking one another, and ourselves.

Katherine Novikov is the executive director of the Diamond Mind Foundation. The mission of this small family foundation is to help people see without distortion.

