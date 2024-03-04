RINOs sighted in Utah

This past week, Utah governor Spencer Cox (R) chaired the National Governors Association meetings in Washington D.C. In his public comments, he made a very common Republican mistake.

As a California “refugee” now living in Cache Valley Utah, I have seen countless Republican pols suggest that, if only we soften our appeal, we’ll appear more bipartisan and garner more squishy middle voters to our cause.

This strategy has resulted in a Democrat supermajority and has relegated Republicans to second-class status in the once-great state of California. It has also resulted in the acceleration of the destruction of the state, with; increased debt, high taxation, homelessness, poop maps, crime, poverty, drugs, worsening educational outcomes, debased cultural conditions, decline, and despair.

Donald Trump and a handful of other Republicans have earned crossover voters, not by softening their appeal, but by advancing conservative ideals -- peace through strength, supply-side economics, and social conservatism.

America under Donald Trump was more prosperous, people generally got along (except for the lunatic Left), our borders were more secure, our status as a global leader was more pronounced, gas was $1.87 per gallon, ISIS was destroyed, NATO was stepping up to their obligations, China was placed in check, Russia was in decline, America had peace and prosperity.

Under Joe Biden, we’ve seen a marked decline in our dollars’ buying power, a rapidly increased national debt, increased crime and drug deaths, an embarrassing Afghanistan withdrawal, China and Russia have strengthened their alliance, drug and human trafficking is rampant at the southern border, race and class conflict has worsened, cultural confusion is on the rise, and we are now embroiled in new foreign entanglements.

Democrats will proclaim peace and bipartisanship until they achieve power, then they’ll jam through their most radical ideas, resulting in dependency and decline.

Governor Cox and Joe Biden made appeals for "bipartisanship." I wonder if Cox challenged Joe Biden to stop referring to a vast swath of the American electorate and parents as Nazis and “radical domestic terrorists.”

Cox later went on to say that he (and his wife Abby Cox) had endorsed Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination, suggesting that Haley would win the general election by 10-14 points. Has Cox not seen the results out of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and elsewhere? Haley is relying heavily on Democrat primary voters (and funding) who would certainly not support her candidacy in the general election, and still getting pummeled by Donald Trump by double digits for the nomination.

Haley today suggested that she is no longer bound by the pledge that she made to vote for and support the Republican nomination for President. Nikki Haley follows in the footsteps of dozens (hundreds) of “Republicans” who have served the will of the global elites in contradiction to the will of the American people.

As a California refugee, now living in Northern Utah, I consider myself a canary in a coal-mine, working to alert Utahns to stand against these calls for bipartisanship, unless it means Democrats moving towards Republican policies.

The Romney/Cox wing of the Utah Republican Party is the beginning of the end of the once-great state of Utah.

After America, and Utah (and other red-states), there is nowhere else to go.

