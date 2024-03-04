It's up to us

Some years ago, Ann Coulter commented about the TV series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit: "The scripts involve the sort of real-life crimes that are a lot more common since our country has become 'diverse,' such as child rape and incest. But the child-rapists are never diverse, as they are in real life. No, the perps are always blond, blue-eyed American men. In fact, the modern American white male is the least rapey, most gentle, protective, chivalrous creature God has ever created."

This has been obvious to anyone interested in the truth for, oh, six decades or thereabouts. People who can think follow facts to logical, reasonable conclusions. They don’t force-fit reality to a template based on doubtful assumptions that produce silly rules and policy, such as the presumption of police racism that led to the prohibition on profiling. We all profile as a matter of course. To profile is to think, to narrow a search universe. When you look for a lost sock, you ignore panties and pencils.

The Left, sticking to social justice templates and assumptions, refuses to acknowledge reality that doesn’t fit. So it's up to conservatives to re-establish law and order by using common sense and following facts to reasonable, lawful conclusions. The time's fast coming when America will rip itself apart if reasonable people don't stand up to injustice and stupidity masquerading as social justice.

I don't know how legally to keep the Idiot Left out of office, but disaster follows wherever such people run things. Pretending to be worried about offending the few, they lose concern for the many. Well, we the many are the ones who make the world work. Push us out altogether and the structure collapses. Then the leeches and parasites have no one and nothing to pick at, pick on, or pick over.

We bitter clingers have definite ideas about where all this is headed, but we don't know when the end's going to come and we're concerned in the meantime for our progeny. Our weapons at this time are prayer and unified action -- at voting time to ensure voting procedures are followed; in the legislatures to head off idiotic legislation; in the schools to confront distortions about America and U.S. history; in the media to ensure that resisting voices are heard against the cacophony of leftist spin; in the streets to confront the bullying tactics of Antifa, BLM, and others; in Washington to take on the Lying Left where its insidious effects have the greatest reach.

We can no longer leave it up to someone else. Do what you can in your own neighborhood. This doesn't come naturally to conservatives because our interests center on our own lives. We don't care what the guy next door does as long as it's legal and doesn't bother us. But we can no longer get by with live and let live. The other side won’t let us.

It's time to start organizing our neighborhoods, at least in our minds. The main thing is getting to know your neighbors. Know who will cower and who will stand up, who refuses to believe what's happening and who sees clearly, who’s waiting for someone else to act and who’s ready to defend himself, who is part of the problem and who can be part of the solution.

Image: RawPixel/Carol M. Highsmith