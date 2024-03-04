NBC Exposes Blaze’s Steve Baker for Having a Life

Well, Mr. Glenn Beck, the jig is up. NBC has unearthed the dirty little secret about your new hotshot reporter Steve Baker, whose arrest for covering the January 6 demonstration is an assault on the free press. He was, and brace yourself, a musician who played David Bowie in a tribute band! Well Ground control to Major Tom, alert the HR department. It appears Baker has gone through some ch ch ch ch ch changes - after Covid lockdowns ruined his income and put him Under Pressure.

You know, far be it from me to tell NBC how to do their job, but perhaps they should show some interest in real corruption, like a Democrat’s relationship with a China Girl, and as you know, Joe Biden is well into his Golden Years - and it certainly appears he has been opening doors and pulling some strings…..AN-GEL….for his precious scion, Hunter, America’s shadowy five o clock shadow.

So, Baker had a life before he transitioned into journalism. What’s your point, NBC? I mean, I thought NBC loved transitioning. The fact is, one big reason NBC sucks - and that all the mainstream media suck - is that so few of these precious little flowers ever had real jobs before they became “a journalist.” Real job experience would likely interfere with their fantasy leftism.

Steve Baker had one helluva life before the past week. The guy did have multiple streams of music-related income destroyed by Covid lockdowns. As a multiple band manager, trumpet player, lead singer, and talent agent. In his 20s, he was in a Christian band in the 1980s, touring the Soviet Union. He even got chased down by a black Volga sedan late one night.

While I can’t speak from experience, I would think that when you’ve had KGB headlights in your rearview, on their turf, little snipes by the weasels at NBC bounce off without leaving a mark.

And while it was the furthest thing from their intentions, NBC has done Baker a tremendous service. Not only is he America’s newest journalism hero, they let us all know he’s freaking David Bowie in a Tribute Band! They’ve made him bigger! They have increased his FAME FAME - makes a man takes things over.

How cool is that? Let’s Dance!

The only thing that could top it would be for him to have a Skynyrd Tribute band: Watergate does not bother me - does your conscience bother you - tell the truth.

This is way too easy, so I digress….

While NBC’s petty hissing, and that of some others, is funny in a pathetic “Oh, honey, NO!!” sort of way, the chilling message behind this arrest is not funny at all. Baker saw the Oath Keepers thrown in the dungeon for their words after their trials in Moscow on the Potomac. Actually, not so much their words as their thoughts. Not their actions. They did nothing even remotely wrong.

Copy that? Thought crimes! That’s even more offensive than the concept of speech crimes. What’s next?

The reason Steve has been doing what he’s been doing for months is precisely to try and bring justice to those thrown into the DC Gulag - and to their shattered families. While Steve is the target this week, he has been out there motivated by the plight of others over the past two years. Now one of his charges, per the FBI, is that he called Nancy Pelosi a bitch. Well, there is evidence to this effect, right? And of course. Bowie, remember? Queen Bitch.

Seriously, though, here me out on this:

Living on a shoestring, and until recently unknown, Baker’s done far more than either Donald Trump on exposing J6 corruption and persecution, and shame on those two for that. Trump is facing his own ridiculous and evil lawfare to be sure, but Trump won’t ever be swatted at dawn, red dotted, and thrown in a dungeon and forgotten. Many Americans, who were protesting on his behalf, already have been. And they are still there. Their families are financially and emotionally ruined. Yet Trump is consumed with himself and his legal issues only. Check his fundraising appeals if you doubt me. And I’m sorry, that’s not him taking the slings and arrows for us. It’s the reverse, by definition. Connect the dots. It is what it is. If he would ask for money for the Gulag gang, he’d probably get much for him and for them.

Well, Steve Baker has news for Trump, Congress, and everyone else. J6 is not in the past. The leg iron marks are still on his legs FFS. All because of J6. Yes, it should be in the past, but the Biden Administration, the media, the DOJ and the FBI won’t let it go. J6 is the past and the present, and if we don’t do something about it now, in the future too. Our future.

So what was the other Bowie song again? Oh yeah, This is Not America. Or is it?

Photo credit: Twitter