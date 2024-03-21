Revolt of the finger-pointers

Our nation is being torn apart not by economic collapse, genocide, or brutal dictatorship, but by a cadre of fragile dissidents with unresolved emotional conflicts.

In any social environment individuals encounter affronts, offenses, verbal or even physical assault by others. Most are able to deal with such adversity, internally resolve the issue and resume their lives, or retaliate in some fashion against the offender. Some, however, lack the integrity of character to cope with and find closure for such psychic trauma, resulting in festering unresolved emotional conflicts involving feelings of marginalization or victimization. If Alice, a college graduate, fails to land a job with a tech firm, she might choose to blame a chauvinistic, misogynistic society for her rejection, not her 2.0 GPA average in gender studies.

Alice feels a victim of environmental forces beyond her control. She may internalize her angst. Unable to cope or deal with the rejection, she may become inwardly depressed, malcontent, and quick to anger. Or she may externalize her angst, choosing to “take arms against a sea of troubles”, vowing to mold society to one of her liking, one which is free of misogynistic oppression. Alice can become a social justice warrior.

Such behavior patterns constitute the nidus of our current cultural, social, and political chaos. They are behavior patterns most manifest in those on the left, victims of political incorrectness, microaggressions, white privilege, patriarchy, etc., who, under the banner of superior social enlightenment, now increasingly attack the traditional pillars of our society as the oppressive and immoral roots of our “social injustices”. The current D-I-E focus is leveled at meritocracy as an obstacle to success. The Constitution itself, the Supreme Court, closed balloting, the Electoral College, gender identity, white male supremacy, right-wing threats to democracy, also coming under fire as obstacles to personal fulfillment.

But Alice cannot change society on her own. To be heard, she must follow her tribal instincts and join forces with those similarly disenfranchised. Activists must think and act as a group if they are to effectively institute significant social change. “We’re all in this together” and “It takes a village” are in reality a rallying call for conformity — on their terms. Diversity is our strength only if the diverse obediently come to dwell under their tent. They need to act cohesively and advance their agenda in coordinated group demonstrations, “peaceful protests”, media propaganda, educational indoctrination, or — most effectively — through legislative fiats framed by a left dominated government bureaucracy, to find their safe space. They are frequently admired politically for their cohesiveness and solidarity of purpose, but such behavior stems from the necessity of acting as a group, not as a product of strategic planning. They are in essence control freaks who need to manipulate the social environment to one in which they feel unthreatened by societies oppressive forces and can exert control over the abusive practices of such as Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big Food, Wall Street — evils of our private sector capitalistic system.

Most leftist dissenters have issues with only a single element in the race, gender, class conflict spectrum. Alice’s focus may be on misogyny. But, as a loyal member of the tribe, they readily adopt other elements of the social justice agenda to rail against. Thus, to display his solidarity with the herd, a leftist atheist who resents any mention of allegiance to a God or any influence of church on state and who pickets Chick-fil-A will obediently display a BLM poster and a rainbow flag in his yard, and perhaps an E.V. in his driveway. BLM advocates will advocate for open borders (until illegals appear at their doorstep). Few really advocate biological males competing in girls’ sports, but to speak against it would be a display of disloyalty and would serve to put a chink in their armor of solidarity.

Our nation is being torn apart by a cadre of dissidents with unresolved emotional conflicts who blame the social structure for their plight. Their self-exonerating attacks on our “oppressive” system are usurped and amplified by even more severely afflicted media propagandists, academic indoctrinators, and corporate HR and D-I-E leaders. The disruptive social chaos thus generated is encouraged, steered, and financed by political power seekers patiently navigating their path to the attainment of a “Democratic” Party autocracy.

Never let a crisis go to waste!

